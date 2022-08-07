We have met the enemy and it is us; world revolves around oil | READER COMMENTARY

We have met the enemy and it is us

Now in my 70s, I have witnessed this country getting meaner, cruder, and more divisive. An even more apparent lack of civility has been shown in the past several years in the political arena but also in our everyday lives as citizens.

When a congressman creates a caricature of himself lopping off the head of a fellow congressman’s head with little censorship, and – even closer to my home – an owner of a garage has a four-letter word starting with F and Biden’s name after it, what is this country coming to? I have seen it posted in other peoples’ yards, too.

Advertisement

What are we teaching our children and teenagers about respect for the office of president and our fellow countrymen? Does Congress even know what the word compromise means anymore? Statesmen like the late Se. Edward Kennedy and the late Sen. John McCain knew how to reach across the aisle to work out a deal. It was a long, slow process but they were willing to put in the time and rallied their fellow representatives on both sides of the aisle.

Currently, a majority of members of Congress are dug in politically and do nothing to deal with monumental issues before us as a nation. Shame on them!

Advertisement

A better name certainly for our country is the Divided States of America. Russian President Vladimir Putin knows this inherent weakness in our democracy now. Our worry should not be about him, though, because we are defeating ourselves from within!

Jo Hill, Sykesville

The world revolves around oil. Look it up

For those who believe that the president and/or his policies do not set the price of gas, read on or at least consider the following:

There is enough recoverable crude oil within the continental United States to supply demand for over 400 years. That’s just the oil we know about and does not include future discoveries. You can look it up.

We don’t have to import one barrel of foreign oil to meet demand in America. We’ve done it before. You can look it up.

Currently, due to oil drilling restrictions imposed by our own federal government, the domestic oil industry cannot satisfy domestic demand. Look it up.

The price of everything revolves around oil, like it or not. The law of supply and demand dictates the supply of oil. So when oil is plentiful, commodities are cheaper. When oil is scarce, commodities are more expensive. That’s Economics 101. Currently, domestic oil is scarcer, thus the price of everything is higher because of the restrictions imposed by the federal government. Again, look it up.

Right now, we are importing oil from foreign countries, some of whom hate us. They are actually able to produce it cheaper because they do not implement all the environmental safeguards that we do. So their methods are much more destructive to the environment. That kind of defeats the purpose of our desire to save the planet. Even MSN and Google would agree to that.

Advertisement

Every year, oil companies receive leases on tracts of land to explore for oil. If a lot of oil is found during exploration, the company must apply for a permit that allows it to drill and extract it. If not enough oil is found during the exploration phase to be profitable, the lease will be allowed to expire by the company. That’s just common-sense business practice.

Finally, the high cost of gas (despite its recent drop in price) and everything else is not Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fault, or China’s fault, or any other countries’ fault. It’s President Joe Biden’s fault because he is suppressing the domestic oil industry to satisfy his political base.

Oh, and before you take a second mortgage on your home or run out and buy an electric car, picture a slew of electric vehicles going dead and needing a charge going over the Bay Bridge at the same time on their way to the beach for a fun weekend. There’s nothing like looking forward to going back to work on Monday so you can “recover” from the weekend.

Everything depends on crude oil, but you would never know it from the lies and demonization by politicians of the oil industry.

Educate yourself and look it up!

Dave Price, Sykesville

Advertisement

Roemer paints inaccurate political picture

I’m writing in response to a commentary piece by Chris Roemer from late July (”Biden has sold out to the progressive left,” July 30). He states that “President Biden has sold out.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

Mr. Roemer starts by accusing President Biden of deserting Americans by refusing to use the domestic oil reserves in an era of high gas pump prices resulting from the Russian attack on Ukraine. The oil reserves are not for our use to put more money in our pockets. The purpose is to protect our country should an enemy try to cut off our oil supplies and shut down both our economy and military efforts.

We do not have unlimited domestic supplies of oil. Our current levels of usage require energy companies to buy oil from foreign countries we may or may not get along with. Yes, $4 a gallon for gas is painful, but not as painful as no gas at all (remember the oil embargo of 1974?). Safety costs money. High energy costs inflicted by foreign nations are the best reason there is to seek alternative energy sources to power our cars.

Mr. Roemer’s column then travels to the question of gender identity. What this has to do with President Biden, I don’t know. What someone else’s gender identification has to do with Mr. Roemer, I don’t know either.

Mr. Roemer questions the rights of unborn babies but leaves unanswered the question of the rights of women. Who should have the most right to decide about what is happening inside her own body, the individual or a politician?

Mr. Roemer questions illegal immigration, without realizing that the interception of illegal immigrants has actually increased during the Biden administration, without spending billions of dollars on a metal wall that can be easily breached with hand tools. The wall in the 21st century is technological, not physical.

Advertisement

Mr. Roemer then spends the rest of the piece trying to convince Democrats to “switch to the other side.” That side obviously being the side that is still crying because Trump lost the election and has nominated a candidate for governor who is running only on a platform of the need to throw out the results of the last election. Large numbers of Democrats defecting? I don’t think so.

Mr. Roemer, please open your eyes and actually think.

Steve Lichtman, Mt. Airy

Democrats control the message, distort the truth

This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column “Republicans seek to Control the Message” (July 27). He states, “When you are trying to deceive people it is important that you control the message they receive.” Zirpoli blames Republicans and Fox News for selling Americans fictitious lies, but Democrats always do what they accuse others of doing.

In December 2019, Michael Horowitz, the inspector general at the Department of Justice, released the review of the FBI’s spying on Donald Trump’s campaign in the 2016 presidential election. This 400-page report explicitly acknowledged political bias and revealed multiple violations and abuses committed by FBI Director James Comey and his gang, who used their government authority and intelligence against a political rival. Knowing the Horowitz report was coming, and noone was ever indicted for Russia collusion, the Democrats simply kept repeating U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff’s lies and feeding more anonymously leaked “bombshell” information to their servile media ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, New York Times, Big Tech, etc. The complicit media dutifully followed their master’s direction, downplaying, or totally ignoring the report.

Advertisement

Democrats embraced Schiff’s kangaroo court Ukraine-related Impeachment and his lying “parity” of the telephone call, but totally ignored that none of them could identify what was actually impeachable when U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe placed the transcript on the table.

Keep a corrupt, senile old politician in the basement. Have mainstream and social media protect him, change voting laws, have Mark Zuckerberg give $400 million to Democratic cities, have 51 CIA/NSA/CIA intelligence officials wrongly say Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation, have Big Tech censor Trump and censor anyone from talking about Hunter’s laptop, all to influence the election and Joe Biden becomes president.

Rather than debate COVID-19 strategy, Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health bureaucrats like Drs. Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins organize a propaganda campaign to destroy Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, because he claimed younger, healthier people could acquire immunity with little risk of dangerous consequences without locking down and destroying the economy.

Last year, we had 1.7 million encounters with illegal immigrants at our southern border and are expected to reach 2.1 million in 2022, but Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the border is closed.

Democrats claim the 2020 deadly, destructive Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots were mostly peaceful, but the Jan. 6 riot is an Insurrection. They hold an inquisition where only Democrats decide who sits on the dais and testifies before them. They called White House aid Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony explosive, but it was hearsay, and there was no cross-examination. That’s controlling the message.

Carl Burdette, Westminster