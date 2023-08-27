Board of Education must address leadership after subpar MCAP performance | READER COMMENTARY

Carroll County students are not showing improvement

The 2023 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) results were released last week and contrary to the rosy picture presented by Carroll County Public Schools (CCPS) in the spring, our students are still not performing.

The data team in the spring said the CCPS benchmarks were showing improvement when you looked at the 2022 MCAP results. However, in several areas, our students declined.

Advertisement

The CCPS benchmarks must not be aligned to the curriculum standards. How else can benchmarks go up and MCAP go down? Though CCPS has never shared the benchmark data publicly, so it is hard to tell when it operates in the dark.

We have too many students at all levels who are illiterate and innumerate for their grade. Most disturbing is math, where the students regress every year and don’t improve. They are not learning concepts before being pushed into the next course.

Advertisement

It is also known that when English Language Arts (ELA) scores are so low that students will struggle with math and science as they simply don’t understand the work, they can’t comprehend the words.

ELA 3 we lost ground, down 1%, with 37% of the students not proficient.

Math 3 we are up 1%, but 35% are not proficient.

ELA 5 proficiency is 55%, 45% are not proficient.

Math 5 we are up 2%, but 57% remain not proficient, the majority of students

ELA8 had a huge improvement from 48% to 63% but that means 37% are below grade

Math 8 we are up 10% points but 79% percent are below grade level, the overwhelming majority of 8th graders cannot do math on grade level.

ELA10 we are up 6 points to 68%, 32% not proficient.

Algebra 1 we are down 4 points to 22%, 78% of Algebra I students are not proficient.

I truly don’t understand how a complete change in math directors and supervisors has not occurred. Clearly they are not teaching the material or the material is not aligned with curriculum standards.

It is time for the BOE to hold Cindy McCabe accountable for two years of absolutely abysmal performance numbers. No longer can McCabe blame external factors.

There is clearly a problem with her curriculum or how it is being delivered. The BOE can no longer sit silent and not openly discuss student performance. It will be interesting to see how CCPS spins the numbers. If the BOE fails to hold McCabe accountable we need to hold board members accountable.

Andy Smith, Westminster

Put last two governors on No Label Party ticket

Let me be the first Carroll Countian to say it: How about a 2024 NO LABEL PARTY TICKET for president of the United States of America made up of former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and current Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore?

These two fine, bright, knowledgeable energetic, yet humble, gentleman top all leaders in preserving democracy and in their listening earnestly to all citizens. They are open and forthright.

They have proven abilities to bring citizens of various political views together in an effective way to move forward in a world that is becoming more and more unsettled and even more dangerous than any of us could’ve ever imagined. They are fresh and have no dark clouds hovering above their heads.

Advertisement

I have always believed in the two-party system, but the Republicans and the Democrats aren’t serving voters very well. If these two leaders are on the NO LABEL PARTY TICKET I say to heck with either Democrat or Republican candidates for president of our nation. I’m willing to work for Hogan and Moore or Moore and Hogan.

Either way, I believe they will move us all forward quicker, cleaner and more peacefully than what we have experienced these past years of recent American history.

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge