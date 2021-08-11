As COVID guidance evolves, you can too; Bouchat’s COVID logic shows him unfit to lead; Tired of the liberal bias in local newspapers | READER COMMENTARY

As COVID guidance evolves, you can too
An open letter to vaccine skeptics:
Of course you have the right to refuse the opportunity to do your part to help eradicate the pandemic. And, yes, you have the right to push for your child to return to school un-masked and vulnerable. But, please, stop insisting that the changing guidance from the CDC is “just too complicated” and using that as the rationale for your position.
As the virus evolves so does the data and the science of how best to combat the deadly spread. Too complicated? Life is filled with complexity and changing circumstances and situations that call for us to be flexible and adaptable. Most of us are able to rise to the occasion and pivot, and with the coronavirus there’s far more at stake.
Don’t allow your reaction to the changing guidance to jeopardize yourself and those around you.
Terry Greenberg, Manchester
Bouchat’s COVID logic shows him unfit to lead
Carroll County Commissioner Eric Bouchat should heed his own advice, which he first offered in his July 12, 2020 commentary. In that rather enlightening and disturbing scree, he stated that it was those with bad health habits and lack of self-control who are responsible for spreading the virus, not healthy, responsible people. His solution was for those with underlying health conditions and the elderly to stay home and stop propagating the virus, allowing those like him to maintain their normal routines.
So, in his more recent rant described in the Aug. 5 article “Bouchat suggests Carroll commissioners boycott Maryland counties conference over masking guidelines,” he reveals he himself has had COVID-19. By his previous reasoning, that must mean that he has bad habits and lacks self-control and therefore should stay away from the rest of us. That would be preferable to allowing this man to continue to operate in civil society.
Surely, there must be some provision that would allow for removal of a commissioner who proves himself time and again to be unfit to lead. Denigrating and insulting the citizens of Carroll County isn’t in the job description for a county commissioner.
Danna L. Blum, Westminster
Word choice tips Bouchat’s hand
At first it was startling to see County Commissioner Eric Bouchat refer to what everyone else calls a medical mask as a “face diaper.”
But, upon thinking it over, it appears Mr. Bouchat is offering us a hint about what he thinks comes out of his mouth.
Harry Eagar, Sykesville
Tired of the liberal bias in local newspapers
This is to echo and amplify the recent letter that exposed Tom Zirpoli as an extreme, heavily biased columnist. In sum, I find his opinions narrow-minded and pretentious.
As a deeply patriotic, well-traveled civilian and military veteran (two deployments to Vietnam), I concede our nation isn’t perfect. By nearly any metric, however, the U.S. is the greatest, fairest, most generous nation in history. E Pluribus Unum – out of many, one.
Recently, and after more than 50 years, I canceled my subscription to the Baltimore Sun; S I could no longer tolerate the extreme, heavily biased liberal drivel that dominates that paper.
Alas, I teeter on the edge of repeating that action with the Times.
Gary Spencer, Finksburg
Good deed deserves a little praise
Last month on one of those 95-degree days, I was locked out of my car as unbeknownst to me, my smart key suddenly took that opportunity to die.
I was unaware that it had died as I’d been in and out of the car doing errands and my key must have slipped out of my purse, and it didn’t beep and unlock the doors as always happens if I lock the door and leave the key inside.
Through the window, I saw my keys and my cellphone. I walked to Ron’s Collision on Main Street In Westminster and explained my predicament. Keith allowed me to use their phone. As I was making arrangements with a friend, he came back with a plan. He saved the day and went well beyond expectations of a stranger. I’m so thankful and blessed that he was in my path that day. That says volumes about the man as well as Ron’s Collision. Thank you!
Connie Rooney, Manchester