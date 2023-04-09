Carroll County state’s attorney office bonuses will not help with retention; bring attention to rare diseases | READER COMMENTARY

State’s attorney office bonuses will not help with retention

Recently the Carroll County Board of Commissioners took $310,470 from the county budget reserve for a 10% bonus to state’s attorney office employees. This was proposed by county’s State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker Jr. He said the bonus will help with employee retention. Only a fool would believe that a bonus helps with employee retention. If there is a problem keeping employees you reward them with raises or increased benefits.

When the Carroll County librarians also asked for a 10% bonus they were refused.

Now I see that the commissioners are requesting 10% increase in water and sewer charges. Is this to make up for the bonuses?

Harvey Rabinowitz, Taneytown

Article brings attention to rare diseases

I enjoyed the article written by Thomas Goodwin Smith, titled “PEEPbra sculpture raises awareness of rare diseases” in the April 2 edition of Carroll County Times.

Bringing attention to rare diseases is extremely important and unfortunately has now become very personal through a life experience that I have had to live through in this past year.

In the fall of 2022, my great grandson developed an extremely rare disease called MOGAD. There are variations of the disease (e.g., MOGAD-ADEM) that Johns Hopkins and NIH have been studying for seven years. The disease is so new that health insurance companies and Social Security do not recognize it to evaluate if any benefits can be provided. They began treating patients only two years ago and my great grandson followed the typical treatment protocol. Unfortunately, he appears to be the first one to have experienced a relapse. This new variation of the disease is a debilitating one and he now is scheduled for infusions every two weeks for the rest of his life.

The family has established a Go Fund Me page and it can be found through a search for MOGAD ADEM Camden Courage and was established by Camden’s mother, Samantha Pack Witmer.

I am not attempting to be self serving about this but trying to bring attention to the disease so that it may benefit others. It was a difficult disease to diagnose and extremely important to diagnose accurately.

Thank you again for the article and your service to the community.

Alberta E. Hepner, Westminster

Trump turmoil is American politics as usual

As Tom Zirpoli et al try to emotionally recover from not seeing Donald Trump perp walked in chains and handcuffs to be arraigned, I couldn’t help but wonder how many male members of Congress would still be around if they were all arrested for paying “hush money” to a female to stay quiet about their affair. That would likely clear a lot of philanderers out of office.

Oh, and on April 4, we should remember that Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed that day in 1968 and not be wasting our time on more Trump hatred.

Yes the 1960s were some very turbulent years, to say the least. Both John and Robert Kennedy, as well as King, were assassinated. The Vietnam War exploded, and Richard Nixon was elected president, only to resign in the controversy of Watergate.

As odd as it may seem, it took a little-known contested primary election in Texas to likely change the course of history. Hmm! Where have we heard “contested election” before? But I digress.

Have you ever heard of the “Box 13″ scandal? It occurred in Texas in 1949 in the Democratic primary race for Senate between Lyndon Johnson and Coke Stevenson.

While it initially appeared that Stevenson had won, six days later 202 ballots were “found” in Precinct 13 of Jim Wells County. Of these 202 ballots, 200 were for Johnson and only two for Stevenson. Wow!

The result was that Johnson wound up winning the Senate primary by 87 votes in a state where nearly a million votes were cast. What makes this scenario even more odd was that the list of late-arriving votes were in alphabetical order with the same pen and the same handwriting. Red flags anyone? In fact, a number of people on the list said they didn’t vote that day.

Johnson went on to win the general election against Republican Jack Porter by a landslide, and the rest is history.

Stevenson sued and the case eventually went to the Supreme Court, where, in siding with Johnson, the ruled that naming a nominee rested with the state party, not the federal government. Dare we say, “cop out?”

So imagine how history might have changed had not Johnson eventually become JFK’s vice president. Kennedy is believed to have been on the verge of abandoning our involvement in the Vietnam War altogether around the time he was assassinated. Johnson, upon taking office, escalated the war dramatically and much American blood was spilled.

Johnson also spearheaded his “War on Poverty,” which in my opinion created a massive welfare state and marked the beginning of the end of the traditional Black family. Ah, the ‘60s!!

Finally, on a light note, Trump is not the first president to be arrested. Ulysses S. Grant was arrested for speeding in downtown Washington while driving his horse and buggy.

Only in America!!!

Dave Price, Sykesville

Candidate seeks security, deregulation, accountability

I joined the Army after 9/11, and, in 2022, I retired as a lieutenant colonel with 20 years of active-duty service and Iraq deployment. I am also a veterinarian and animal hospital owner, board certified in preventive medicine, and I hold a Ph.D. in pharmacology.

I chose Westminster as my home in retirement, along with my wife, Debra, son Matthew, two precious rescue beagles, Daisy and Leonidas, and affectionate off-the-track thoroughbred, Winner. The city has so much to offer, from rich history and heritage to exceptional schools and business opportunities. How do we bridge what’s best of our past and present, diverse cultures and ideas, and lifelong residents and newcomers? One Westminster — Safety, Prosperity, Accountability.

Safety means feeling secure in your home, at work, in your vehicle, and walking down the street, regardless of neighborhood, financial status, or identity. As a parent concerned about the safety of our children and community, I will support and enable all levels of law enforcement for all they risk and sacrifice on our behalf in their ongoing collaborative mission. I am grateful for late-shift ride-alongs with a state troopers, Carroll County sheriff’s deputies and Westminster Police and look forward to my Westminster Fire Department ride-along.

Prosperity in the wake of COVID, burdensome inflation, and hiring and supply chain issues should be center stage for elected leadership. It’s not the government’s job to create jobs, but, rather, to foster a climate favorable to business success. Oppressive regulations and taxes drive away precious human resources and diminish our tax base. As a business owner, I will make your business my business with the same determination that I advocate for my own animal hospital.

Fiscal accountability, stewardship, and transparency should be expected of all public servants. I managed annual military budgets from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars, as well as my hospital. Accountability should include comprehensive review of a 27-year-old city zoning that no longer reflects the population size and demographic, infrastructure, and businesses. New leadership with fresh ideas results from term limits, a national pledge I signed last year that holds today.

I am privileged to serve on the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project Board of Directors and lifetime membership in Westminster VFW Post 467. I respectfully ask for your vote on May 9 so that I may serve Westminster as I have served America.

Scott Willens, Westminster

Willens is a Republican candidate for the Westminster City Council