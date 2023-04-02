Read Across Maryland event was a huge success in Carroll; deny the election deniers; responding to mass shootings | READER COMMENTARY

Education groups team up for reading program

The Carroll County Education Association (CCEA), Carroll Association of School Employees (CASE) and Carroll County Public Schools partnered to hold Read Across Maryland on March 25 at Carroll County Career & Technology Center. On behalf of CCEA, we would like to thank the community for its support of the event. It was wonderful to see children picking out their own book, enjoying breakfast while hearing books read, meeting The Oriole Bird and Andy the Armadillo, watching the magician, feeling their name printed in Braille and participating in games and crafts. A huge thanks to Random House Penguin for donating 500 books, Rudolph Girls Bookstore for donating books and encouraging its customers to donate books and Miller’s Market in Manchester for helping provide a free breakfast for children. We look forward to holding Read Across Maryland again next spring.

Recently, CCEA and CCEA-R (our retired organization) visited The Former Students and Friends of Robert Moton High School, Inc. William Hudson Jr., Precious Morrison, Ruth Smith and Yvonne Gambrill shared the history of the Robert Moton High School in Carroll County and their firsthand experiences. They shared memorabilia which helped us to better understand and appreciate the history of African American families in Carroll County. I hope The Former Students and Friends of Robert Moton High School, Inc., achieve its goal of having a museum at the Robert Moton Building. CCEA fully intends to pledge its support of these efforts. It will be a great place for all students of Carroll County to visit and learn the history of their county.

Celeste M. Jordan, Westminster

Jordan is the Carroll County Education Association president

Don’t listen to election deniers

A recent article in this paper reported on a gathering of election deniers in Nashville, Tennessee. Sadly, this was not an isolated event. Fearmongers like Michael Flynn and Mark Finchem are inspired by the rants of losing candidates from statewide elections all the way up to our most recent presidential race.

As someone who has viewed our processes up close, I can verify that their fears are unfounded. If Carroll County Times readers have any doubts about the efficiency, dedication and accuracy of our elections in Maryland, please attend one of our local Board of Elections open meetings. I assure you any concerns will be put to rest. On a larger scale, despite countless accusations and lawsuits across our nation, not a single significant incident of error or fraud has been uncovered.

Some suggestions by these deniers include returning elections to a single day and doing away with voting machines. It truly boggles the mind to consider running an election this way. Hundreds of additional poll workers and polling places would be necessary in compact Maryland and incalculable numbers would be necessary across the country, especially in those western (“Red”) states where populations are so spread out. Unlimited opportunities for manipulation of votes can be imagined by even the least cynical observer.

As I ponder this topic, I ask you to consider an apt analogy. The U. S. Post Office has certainly experienced some problems in recent years. In fact, its issues are real and verifiable. Heeding the advice of these election deniers would be the equivalent of returning our mail delivery service to the Pony Express.

Corynne B. Courpas, Westminster

Glad Roe v. Wade was overturned

I am writing to the paper because I have been deeply saddened at how badly women are in favor of the topic of abortion. Yes, I recently read the article in the Carroll County Times about abortion from a man residing in Eldersburg. However, I am not planning to copy his “great contribution” to Maryland, though I do back him.

As for this subject of abortion, first may I say how good it was back on June 24, 2022, when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. To me, it is outrageous how women who get pregnant, but only seem to want (themselves) to be kept alive, which at the same moment of time, don’t care “one minute” about “the instant death” of a child (girl or boy) that has been created (between the woman and her husband or boyfriend) and fully watched by our Lord Jesus Christ.

In closing, in being pregnant, and waiting about nine months until the birth of the baby, just by the word alone “aren’t you glad any amount,” that the baby is fully alive? Even if you still don’t want to raise a baby, you could give him or her to an adoption agency. So now, at this point, both you and the baby are both alive. How about it?

Richard E. Eiwen, Taneytown

Wanting to continue her work in Westminster

Westminster has been my home for my entire life. I live in Westminster with my husband and our dog Gracie. I am a graduate of Westminster High, University of Maryland-Baltimore County and McDaniel College. I have been serving on the Cty Council since 2019. I am a board member of the Carroll County Veterans Independence Project and I am a member of several community organizations. I have been employed at the State of Maryland Department of Social Services here in Carroll County for 25 years.

During the pandemic my colleagues and I re-imagined our city services so that our citizens continued to receive city services. I worked with Carroll County Food Sunday to help food insecure families.

The city administrative offices moved to their permanent city-owned building in the heart of downtown. We began our unique water re-use program, PureWater Westminster, which will enable future job and economic development. We obtained funding for multiple projects such as water main replacements, repairs to our historic clock tower, Tahoma Boulder Park and our city pool (opening spring of 2023).

When closing the family center was discussed, I listened to the community’s wants and needs. I encouraged a reassessment of the programs and today the center is open and successfully providing an expanded range of programming to the community.

Public Safety is the cornerstone of all city functions. We supported community policing initiatives led by Chief Thomas Ledwell that have resulted in a lowered crime rate.

Do we still have work to do? YES. We need to build on our successes and maintain our infrastructure, roads, water and sewer. We always need to support public safety. We need to maintain prudent fiscal planning to ensure we are investing for future generations. Additionally, it is time to have a concentrated effort put forth for our Main Street revitalization, economic development, and long-range planning for our city.

I am proud of the work I have done alongside my colleagues but feel we have much more work to do in our beautiful city. Together with Westminster citizens and my colleagues, I will continue to work to improve our city, to keep it a place everybody wants to live, work, play and visit, today, tomorrow and for generations to come.

I ask for your vote on May 9 in our Westminster city elections. Thank you!

Ann Gilbert, Westminster

‘Thoughts and prayers’ aren’t enough after shootings

Here we go again and again and again. “Frequent gun violence rattles school” was a headline in the Washington Post March 23, 2023 to report a shooting in a Denver school. The only response to these shootings is “thoughts and prayers.” I was brought up to believe prayers were then followed by actions to bring about the answer to those prayers. The politicians who continue to support the NRA are the same ones who oppose abortion because life is so precious. Apparently only precious while in the womb; because when this child then enters school the likelihood of being gunned down, well, is just unfortunate. No U.S. citizen is safe anymore while just engaging in grocery shopping, attending a movie or enjoying a 4th of July parade. I personally no longer shop at Walmart or Target as mega stores have been frequent locations for shooters. Lawmakers were elected to pass legislation that would protect and/or enhance the lives of their constituents. Since it appears they are unable or unwilling to do that we, the citizens, must remove them from office.

Patricia Roop Hollinger, Westminster

A question about Ohio’s contaminated water

Is it not a case of simple logic?

The EPA wants to send “tainted” water from the Ohio train disaster to Maryland for disposal. The EPA insists that said water is not contaminated.

If such is the case, only one question demands a response.

Why, in God’s name, is it necessary to remove said water from Ohio in the first place?

“Tell me why.”

Rick Blatchford, Mount Airy