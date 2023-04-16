Misguided new Special Olympics policy; Teachers and parents, working side by side | READER COMMENTARY

Misguided new Special Olympics policy

We are writing this letter to address a new policy that Special Olympics of Carroll County has enacted this past March. Previously, the policy allowed participants to join practices of various sports without having to attend formal competitions. The new policy, however, states that if someone participates in any sanctioned Special Olympics sport, including every sport but Pickleball, the athlete must commit to attending competitions. Failure to attend competitions results in an individual being denied practice sessions for those sports.

Our daughter, Debbie, has an auditory processing disorder that prevents her from attending competitions. In 2021, she attended the summer games in Towson, and during the indoor medal presentation she was traumatized by the reverberation of clapping. It is because of this trauma that she now refuses to attend future summer games.

Despite not being able to attend competitions, Debbie enjoyed practice sessions for both track and field and soccer. She loved being active and socializing with others. With the new policy enacted by Special Olympics of Carroll County, our daughter has now effectively been sidelined.

We hope that Special Olympics of Carroll County will reconsider its new policy so that Debbie and others like her can once again be included.

Vince and Julie Brusio, Sykesville

Teachers and parents, working side by side

Who would argue that parents should not be involved in their child’s curriculum at any grade? What is appropriate for children at a specific age is subjective. Each parent is entitled to have questions and concerns and not only expect answers from educators, but educators also need to be aware of differences in each student in their class and in their families.

In the melting pot that has over the years helped to make America great all along, parents always need to keep in mind that an educator teaches in a classroom that’s diverse and use this childhood experience to teach each student how to join with and get along with others who appear different from them.

Families are diverse by definition. Their heritage and traditions, their special needs, their strengths and any weaknesses they may have should be understood and the challenges should be welcomed by educators.

Parents must never be looked down upon or shunned. Educators need to be respected for their training, knowledge and experience.

Parents need to keep in mind that being adversaries only destroys this important team that can guide and nurture the children in their charge.

Remember that children are under our guidance for a limited time. So much has to be done to give each child the best basis for life. Whatever race they or their classmates are, whatever their sexual orientation is, whatever culture and tradition they experience at home, the end goal is that they become happy, thriving, responsible adults who respect one another.

So, go ahead, have at it on any issue, but then smile at others on the team, embrace the importance of each role and move on together. One day the grown child will look into your eyes an thank all of you for being there for them, side by side, parents and educators.

John D. Witiak, Union Bridge