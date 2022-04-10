What’s happening to Mount Airy’s ‘small town charm?’; Shoemaker does not deserve our votes | READER COMMENTARY

What’s happening to Mount Airy’s ‘small town charm?’

Mount Airy, here we go again.

It seems that the town’s appointed Planning Commission and elected Town Council members are entertaining multiple developers’ proposals to build more than 700 new residential units. At the last Planning Commission meeting, a standing room only group of citizens (all of whom could not fit into the meeting room) gathered to express their dismay. Before the last Town Council meeting, hearings on developments were held. The line of voters who spoke in opposition went down the hall.

This was contrary to a report by this newspaper that stated, “Several residents attended the Monday meeting. …” The number was significantly larger than “several,” and all were opposed. To reemphasize, the planning meeting was jam packed and the hearings were well-attended with opponents.

In 2006, the Town Council, over the objections of a many voters, approved the Zeltman annexation. The council ignored the significant citizen outcry. A fellow by the name of Pat Rockinberg (later to become mayor) took the lead and organized the opposition. Long story short? The voters forced a referendum and the Town Council’s decision was overturned. The council refused to hear the voters, so the voters took charge. Those council members are long gone. Pay heed current council members.

Voters – 1. Town council – 0.

The Beck property does not involve annexation and a similar referendum is unlikely. Reelection, however, is an issue. Both Pam Reed’s and Jason Poirier’s terms of office end in only 13 months — the next election is May 2023. Those who oppose the proposed large developments might be interested in notifying pro-development council members how they feel about their reelection. I’ve seen some people already doing that on Facebook. The citizens are just becoming vocal.

In my 18 years in Mount Airy, two town surveys have been completed. The citizens, on both occasions, indicated that they are not in favor of such growth. At the recent meetings, they reiterated that position.

Will the council again ignore the voice of the voters? Do they plan to run for reelection in 2023? Council members who opt to approve such expansion are, perhaps, not planning to seek reelection.

In closing, a few questions: Why were normal developer requirements waived? Does the council also plan to waive the requirements of the Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance? What’s in it for the town? What’s in it for pro-development council members? I recall back in 2006 some people kept calling for “smart growth.” What’s smart about this? What’s happening to “small town charm?”

Rick Blatchford, Mount Airy

Shoemaker does not deserve our votes

Most of us are familiar with the children’s fairy tale “The Emperor Has No Clothes.” For those unfamiliar with the story, the gist is that the emperor is very proud of his new clothes, which he proudly wears and shows off in public. In reality, he is naked, but no one has the courage to confront him. Instead, the people ignore his nudity, pretend he is wearing clothes, and compliment him. Finally, one child in the crowd blurts out the truth that the emperor has no clothes on, and everyone finally acknowledges the truth and bursts into laughter.

That is what we are seeing now with Del. Haven Shoemaker. Any objective person can readily see that Mr. Shoemaker, the wannabe Carroll County State’s Attorney, spent his entire career defending criminals or sided with the criminals when it came time to cast a vote as an elected official. No one wants to admit it, not his supporters, the law enforcement agencies, or the general public. Meanwhile, Mr. Shoemaker continues to rack up endorsements. Does he really deserve these accolades in light of his announced candidacy for state’s attorney?

Until he decided to enter the race for state’s attorney, Shoemaker had failed to introduce legislation to help curb criminality and abuses to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our community. In fact, his practice fed upon predators who were charged as child molesters, child pornographers, and domestic violence abusers. Should we put our trust in someone who defended a man charged with assaulting a woman with a lamp post? How about the two sentenced to federal prison for possession and distribution of child pornography? What about the alleged arsonist who trapped his wife in their home and set it on fire? But hey, the higher the number of criminals, the more clients and the richer his pocketbook.

After spending his entire career on the criminal defense side, Shoemaker now wants to wear the state’s attorney clothes.

Carroll County needs the people to speak up like that child and tell the electorate that Shoemaker, figuratively, “has no clothes,”no prior experience as a prosecutor, and especially no moral right to be the next state’s attorney.

David Eminizer, Finksburg