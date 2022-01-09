Two views of lessons from the 2020 election; state health care open enrollment deadline nears | READER COMMENTARY

GOP needs to push for election reform
By the time you see or read this letter, you will have been inundated with countless rants about the evil “orange man” and the one-year anniversary of the invasion of the Capitol last year as Congress finalized the election. So just to be balanced, here are some more thoughts on the debacle we know as the “election of 2020.”
It wasn’t long after the election was called in favor of Joe Biden that more than 100 people filed affidavits claiming that they witnessed questionable things going on during the counting process.
So here is what I believe to a great extent happened:
It starts with Facebook chief Mark Zuckerburg, who contributed in the vicinity of $420 million to two tax-exempt “non-political” operations: the Center for Election Innovation & Research and the Center for Tech and Civic Life. You can look it up!
Now flush with cash, these two firms were able to pay more wages to employees to canvas poor neighborhoods in cities of states that had mail-in ballots. These folks would knock on doors and “help out” people with their vote. And guess what: it’s legal! While it’s a crime to “electioneer” at the polling place in all 50 states, it is perfectly legal to interfere with a mail-in ballot.
When they had made their rounds, these people, known as navigators, boxed up all the completed ballots and took them to the polling places to be counted. This explains for the most part what many of us saw and again, it’s legal! It’s called bundling.
Literally thousands of these navigators helped voters with their ballots in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia, all of which were expected to be pretty close when all the votes were counted.
Thus, many people who normally wouldn’t have voted, with assistance from the navigators, voted in the 2020 election. It might also explain why so many ballots, especially in the big cities of those states mentioned above, had only a vote for Biden, but no “down ballot” votes for other offices.
So here’s my humble but loud advice to the Republican Party: Either somehow vote in Congress to make mail-in ballots illegal, make canvassing neighborhoods a crime just as it is at polling places, or if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em by doing the same thing in Republican strongholds around the country in “purple” states. Because if you don’t address this somehow, the same thing will happen in 2024.
Bet on it!!!
Dave Price, Sykesville
Time to move on from 2020 election
One year ago the Congress of the United States accepted certifications of the results of the 2020 election from the 50 states. All 63 lawsuits in multiple state and federal courts have been unsuccessful. Three appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court have been denied. A typically small number of cases of voter misconduct were revealed, involving members of both parties. No massive fraud, no steal.
It is time to put this election to bed. It is time for responsible citizens to tell their leaders “Enough. Get on with the people’s business.” It is time to tell the losing candidate to go home and be quiet. This is the tradition of all our former Presidents and it is in the best interest of America. It is time to make America great again by letting it heal.
George Conover, Westminster
State open enrollment deadline nears
Part of adulting is learning how to take care of things that seem daunting. High on that list of things for many people in their early 20s like me is dealing with health insurance.
For many of us, we didn’t have to deal with health insurance, leaving that up to parents or maybe an employer. But if you have to figure it out on your own, I have some good news. It’s open enrollment time in Maryland, and health insurance is easy to get on the Maryland Health Connection website, marylandhealthconnection.gov.
The website is easy to use and provides information about a range of insurance plans. The best news is that health insurance is a lot more affordable for young adults than they might think. The state of Maryland is now providing subsidies to people ages 18 to 34. This has brought down the cost for many young adults significantly. In some cases, policies are available for only a dollar a month depending on factors like income and household size. That’s not a typo.
With costs so low, there is no good reason not to get coverage; it’ll give you peace of mind and be there if something goes wrong with your health.
Open Enrollment ends Jan. 15, so get it done.
Emily Camizzi, Westminster