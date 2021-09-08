Carroll County school board needs to listen to experts on COVID-19; Hypocrisy on display in Texas abortion law | READER COMMENTARY

In a meeting on Aug. 30, Board of Education President Marsha Herbert spent a lot of time talking about the various degrees and credentials earned by herself and her fellow board members. I attended college and obtained a degree in communications. I’m proud of my degree, but I’m even prouder to admit that I don’t know everything and that it’s OK to seek advice from others who have expertise in areas I don’t. I wouldn’t presume to tell Ms. Herbert how to ride a horse, and I hope she wouldn’t tell me how to write a press release. I ask the members of the Board of Education to put aside their egos and take advantage of the expert resources right here in the county they claim is the most special in Maryland.