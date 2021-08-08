‘Damn the torpedoes!’ is no COVID strategy; columnist Zirpoli shows his bias | READER COMMENTARY

I do take offense to his remarks about the Catholic Church. As a Catholic, I take offense that he would even bring the church into his article. Also, if he did his research, the bishops must follow what Rome and the pope advise them to do. Where Biden claims that he is a practicing Catholic, he is behind all things that the church is against, especially abortion. If he would also look into the history of the Democratic Party, he would see that they were all called the Dixiecrats, and we know who they are after the Civil War.