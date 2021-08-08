‘Damn the torpedoes!’ is no COVID strategy; columnist Zirpoli shows his bias | READER COMMENTARY

‘Damn the torpedoes!’ is no COVID strategy
I am sure the Board of Education has received much input regarding masks vs. no masks in the past few weeks. I would like to add my voice in support of all students and staff wearing masks inside of school buildings.
There is no possible way to socially distance with all students returning to school. With a 20% breakthrough rate of vaccinated people contracting and spreading COVID, it seems only prudent and wise for all to wear masks until this Delta variant can be slowed and eradicated.
I beg the board to please not fall for the false notion that children do not get the disease. Children do get COVID, and some have suffered grave consequences from it. Perhaps the feeling is since it is only a small number of children, it isn’t a big deal. I say if we can protect just one child, it is worth it.
Throughout this entire ordeal, it seems like the mantra of the school board has been right out of the Admiral Farragut playbook: “Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead”. To the outsider, it felt like the collective desire was to outgun the surrounding counties and show them how little Carroll County could defy science, defy the odds and be the first in every respect: first to reopen, first to unmask. The list goes on. As long as sports were alive, by golly, our county was going to win.
This is not about winning. This is about taking prudent care of the young ones (and older ones) in their charge. Making the right decision is not always the easy decision. Without having a virtual option, we need to go the extra mile and make sure everyone is safe. I implore our board to make the right decision.
Patricia DiLeonardi, Sykesville
Columnist Zirpoli shows his bias
Over the past year, and more recently the past two months, I have been reading Tom Zirpoli’s articles and wonder what country is he in.
Like a bunch of people in this country who don’t have a clue what is going on around them, Mr. Zirpoli always is blaming the GOP, which I am a part of, for everything that is wrong.
I do take offense to his remarks about the Catholic Church. As a Catholic, I take offense that he would even bring the church into his article. Also, if he did his research, the bishops must follow what Rome and the pope advise them to do. Where Biden claims that he is a practicing Catholic, he is behind all things that the church is against, especially abortion. If he would also look into the history of the Democratic Party, he would see that they were all called the Dixiecrats, and we know who they are after the Civil War.
It was the Republican Party who set up voting for those of color. It seems to me that Mr. Zirpoli dislikes Republicans and what they stand for. He needs to open his eyes as it was a Republican president, who he didn’t like, who started this country on the road to recovery with Operation Warp Speed.
This country, that I love, wants to get back to normalcy. Now we have and uptick in COVID cases thanks to his president, not mine! Where are your comments on this, Mr. Zirpoli? I guess you are like all the left media and give him, as well as all the Dems, a pass. We need to drop his articles as they are all one-sided and not the views of both sides of the fence.
Pat Bussard, Westminster
Politicians, admit that the science is changing
“Follow the science!” The mantra that echoes in the halls of Washington, DC. We hear it from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. We’ve heard it endlessly from ole Doc Fauci. Enough with the foolishness.
What is “the science?” Keep social distance. Wear a mask. Get your shot in the arm. Many of us did that. Get the second shot, wait two weeks and you’re good to go; ditch the masks and social distancing.
But wait! People who’ve received two shots in the arm can get COVID-19. What happened to the science? Then they discovered the Delta variant. Woo hoo! Guess what? Science has changed and evolved.
The facts are clear. The age-old wisdom regarding science has been proven true again. Many politicians have been proven flat-out wrong. The truth is that when the politicians preach to us to “follow the science,” that’s code for “do what we say.”
How many times has the “science” changed in the past year? Wear the mask; don’t wear the mask. Get vaccinated; become “bullet proof,” but then you’re not. We’ve all seen the reversals and neither politicians nor the highly paid Fauci can deny them. They just alibi. They’re very good at that.
Let’s get to the crux of the matter. Just what is science? Allegedly intelligent people labeling something as science doesn’t not make it so. Let’s look at some very old issues in science. Learned people of science once decreed that the earth was flat. There was “consensus.” It was accepted science. For years, Einstein convinced scientists that the universe was stable. It wasn’t until 1931 that Edwin Hubble convinced Einstein of a dynamic, expanding universe. Science itself is dynamic.
Scientific theories evolve from the examination of evidence. Because evidence changes, or new evidence comes to light, theories are necessarily modified. This has been repeatedly demonstrated by the ever-changing, sometimes contradictory dictates emanating from the Center for Disease Control.
Whatever the COVID prevention du jour is at any given time, they label it “science” to lend it credibility, regardless of what they said was the science last week. Frequent contradiction doesn’t seem to concern them.
Science can and does change or even reverse in an instant. So, they should drop the “follow the science” mantra. Just get real with, “This is what we think today.”
If they continue with “follow the science,” our only logical response must be, which version? Perhaps they should start numbering them.
Rick Blatchford, Mount Airy