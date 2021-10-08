Outgoing health officer Ed Singer is a valuable civil servant; Larry Hushour deserves your support for Mount Airy mayor | READER COMMENTARY

The current national Republican Party leadership, through one of its front groups, the Heritage Foundation, recently placed an op-ed by Matthew Dickerson entitled, “Biden’s claim of no tax hikes on middle class is false.” Ironically, there are several false statements in Dickerson’s piece, but one absurd doozy stood out when he proclaimed: “the US tax code is already very progressive.” Seriously, what planet is Dickerson living on? Over 50 profitable big corporations in this country pay no federal taxes. Several, like FedEx, Nike, and Archer-Daniels-Midland have received hundreds of millions of dollars in tax rebates. The horrible 2017 tax bill made these problems even worse. Meanwhile, according to a 2020 Pew Research report, the “wealth gap between upper-income and lower- and middle-income families has grown wider this century. Upper-income families were the only income tier able to build on their wealth from 2001 to 2016, adding 33% at the median. On the other hand, middle-income families saw their median net worth shrink by 20% and lower-income families experienced a loss of 45%. As of 2016, upper-income families had 7.4 times as much wealth as middle-income families and 75 times as much wealth as lower-income families. These ratios are up from 3.4 and 28 in 1983, respectively.” This type of wealth inequality is very destabilizing and dangerous, not to mention unfair. I’m not claiming the Biden tax plan is perfect, but the current administration is trying to solve some of these fundamental and serious problems.