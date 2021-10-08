Outgoing health officer Ed Singer is a valuable civil servant; Larry Hushour deserves your support for Mount Airy mayor | READER COMMENTARY

Ed Singer is a valuable civil servant
Ed Singer is an amazing civil servant. He guided his neighbors to health but was worn out by the lack of understanding by school board members. Singer tirelessly answered questions and explained that a low infection rate equates to keeping students learning and in school. The first responsibility of a school is to keep students safe. Our kindergartner granddaughter has no problem wearing a mask but decision-makers put her at risk when she entered school. When adult decision-makers disregarded Singer’s professional advice to have students wear masks, our 5-year-old granddaughter got strep throat. Minimally, elementary and unvaccinated students need to wear masks to protect each other and stop the spread of germs. This is a fact, not a political statement. Now, Carroll County schools have an unimaginable number of students at home because of the reckless decisions of this school board and the unnecessary spread of the virus. Maybe Ed Singer will run for school board so we can have a voice of health keeping our students safe and learning!
Pat Hayden, Westminster
Larry Hushour deserves your support for mayor
As I continue to mull over my preference for the upcoming Mount Airy mayoral election, one fact keeps emerging. Pam Reed, although a diligent and regular volunteer around town, has not completed one term on the town council. Given her short time in office, her experience in the operations and the Maryland Municipal League (MML) are naturally limited.
Reed’s own campaign brochure lists as accomplishments nine positions to which she was either appointed or elected. More than half of those positions, such as town commission liaisons and MML appointments, can be attributed to her new council position. There is no mention of specific projects or actual legislation that she originated and completed.
Larry Hushour, on the other hand, completed a full term as council member and was elected council president by his fellow council members. For actual accomplishments, Hushour is recognized for initiating and completing the Rails to Trails project and was instrumental in bringing the caboose to town. He has worked on and obtained numerous grants for Mount Airy and was directly involved in the land acquisition negotiations with CSX for an extension of Rails to Trails. Other grants to improve those trails are a result of his work. More information on Hushour is on Facebook “Larry for Mount Airy.”
I am sure that, given time, Reed can be a competent executive. For the near term, I’m thinking that a more experienced hand on the wheel will be more beneficial for Mount Airy.
Rick Blatchford, Mount Airy
U.S. tax code fosters wealth inequality
The current national Republican Party leadership, through one of its front groups, the Heritage Foundation, recently placed an op-ed by Matthew Dickerson entitled, “Biden’s claim of no tax hikes on middle class is false.” Ironically, there are several false statements in Dickerson’s piece, but one absurd doozy stood out when he proclaimed: “the US tax code is already very progressive.” Seriously, what planet is Dickerson living on? Over 50 profitable big corporations in this country pay no federal taxes. Several, like FedEx, Nike, and Archer-Daniels-Midland have received hundreds of millions of dollars in tax rebates. The horrible 2017 tax bill made these problems even worse. Meanwhile, according to a 2020 Pew Research report, the “wealth gap between upper-income and lower- and middle-income families has grown wider this century. Upper-income families were the only income tier able to build on their wealth from 2001 to 2016, adding 33% at the median. On the other hand, middle-income families saw their median net worth shrink by 20% and lower-income families experienced a loss of 45%. As of 2016, upper-income families had 7.4 times as much wealth as middle-income families and 75 times as much wealth as lower-income families. These ratios are up from 3.4 and 28 in 1983, respectively.” This type of wealth inequality is very destabilizing and dangerous, not to mention unfair. I’m not claiming the Biden tax plan is perfect, but the current administration is trying to solve some of these fundamental and serious problems.
William J. Snape, III, Westminster