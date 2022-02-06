COVID will have long-term impact; Questioning Shoemaker’s child protection credentials | READER COMMENTARY

Protecting children from the same miscreants that Shoemaker defends is a perfect example of why there are times the government must step in. Parents don’t always have the necessary resources to invest in their children. Other times they are neither patient nor altruistic enough to make the appropriate sacrifices. Children have the right to grow up free from violence and to be shielded from predators. Government child abuse laws have long existed on the federal, state, and local level. The Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act was approved by Congress in 1974 and was reauthorized in 2010. It is the largest body of legislation regarding the fair, ethical and legal treatment of children. Its purpose is to keep them free from all forms of abuse — physical, sexual, emotional, and psychological. I would think a state delegate and practicing attorney would be familiar with these laws. Shoemaker even claims to be “pro-life” yet seemingly has no interest in protecting the most vulnerable among us after they are born.