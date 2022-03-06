Support is sought for Veterans Treatment Court; as Ukrainians suffer, here’s how to be a patriot | READER COMMENTARY

Given the precious little pushback on the pro-invasion stance taken by these and other prominent Republicans, I have a few questions: 1) For those of you who espouse Christianity, is there ANY point at which you will reassess your adoring relationship with and worship for the former president? 2) For those of you who claim to be patriots, might you consider taking real action to insulate America from our link to foreign oil and Russia? How about we make a huge push for ultrafast conversion to renewable energy with battery storage in this country, combined with rapid electrification of our vehicle fleet? Renewables are now cheaper than the cheapest fossil fuels, so it’s economically stupid not to do so. Cost-parity of EVs is right around the corner as well.