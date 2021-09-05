Carroll County school board decision on masks wrong; wipers on, headlights on; Biden and the Afghanistan debacle | READER COMMENTARY

Biden also fails to mention President Barack Obama (when Biden was vice president) was first to negotiate with the Taliban, and Trump had a conditioned based withdraw were he would stop and bomb them until they complied. Trump killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Iranian General Soleimani, destroyed the ISIS Caliphate and not one American died in Afghanistan since February 2020 until Aug. 25. Biden legitimized terrorists, got 13 Americans killed and gave the Caliphate (land) back to the Taliban.