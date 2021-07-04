President Joe Biden, the Catholic Church and abortion | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden, the Catholic Church and abortion
Those of us who have followed Tom Zirpoli’s opinion column in the Carroll County Times over the years know that he has indicated that he comes from a Catholic Baptism and education. So do I.
Zirpoli states in his (June 30) column that the Catholic Church has a long history of condemning abortion. This is true.
Zirpoli quickly equates (or contrasts) this to recent church leaders’ including St. John Paul II appeals for a consensus to end the death penalty on the grounds that it is cruel and has become unnecessary. But the Catholic Catechism states that abortion is morally evil. Not so the death penalty which it provides for, “in cases of extreme gravity.”
Practically speaking, in 2020 there were a total of 17 death penalty executions in five U.S. states. In the 48 years since the infamous Roe v. Wade decision, tens of millions of abortions have been performed in the nation. (According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, 862,000 abortions were performed in the U.S. in 2017. That’s down from 926,000 tallied in the group’s previous report for 2014, and from just over 1 million counted for 2011.)
Catholics who believe in and attempt to live by what their church teaches, believe that the Holy Eucharist/Holy Communion is what Jesus says it is at the Last Supper as revealed in the Gospels of Matthew, Luke and Mark. We receive Him as he instructed as revealed in the gospel of John chapter 6.
I have a Protestant friend who upon witnessing the casual way that many Catholics approach to receive Holy Communion said that he does not believe what we Catholics are called to believe about the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, but that if he did, he would fall prostrate as he approached the tabernacle in a Catholic Church.
We Catholics, and that includes President Joe Biden, are correctly taught that when we receive Holy Communion, we should be in a state of Grace, not a state of sin. Joe Biden has the responsibility to uphold the laws of this nation. But if any of those laws are immoral, he has the responsibility to work to change them.
With regard to abortion, Biden has done anything but. He is not simply pro choice, he is undeniably pro abortion. After taking office, he rescinded the Mexico City policy and thereby resumed exporting abortion to developing countries. Biden actively promotes the bloody abortion industry and lifts bans that would prohibit the use of my tax dollars and yours to fund it.
Priests and Bishops who put the Holy Eucharist in Joe Biden’s hand do so at his eternal peril, and their own.
Michael Hurley, Eldersburg
Thanks to the Times
OK, you old time Carroll Countians can call me a newcomer even though I moved to these emerald hills and valleys with my bride over 40 years ago and raised two great kids who attended and graduated from our first rate Carroll County Public Schools. Go ahead!
But let me tell you right off the bat, gull darn it, since the day we moved in, I have looked forward to awakening to our very own news source, the Carroll County Times, and reading it page to page over breakfast.
Marian and I continue to look forward to it so much that when we are finished reading our daily edition we pass it on to a neighbor who does not have a subscription. And why not? She enjoys the news of all our lives here among our eight towns and villages and that’s good enough for Marian and I to take a detour on our way to our recycling bin and take it to her.
Hmmm, I wonder what would happen if all current subscribers would do what we do.
Perhaps, more local advertisers would grow their post pandemic businesses by advertising their goods and services to us and thereby provide needed revenue to support the continued regrowth of our wonderful daily local news source.
Not a bad idea for a newcomer at that, if I say so myself! And there! Let’s give it three hoorays for OUR Carroll County Times!
John D. Witiak, Union Bridge