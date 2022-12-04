Defending Carroll County schools; a nod to Sykesville ‘World Peace’ tree; Biden’s ‘accomplishments’ | READER COMMENTARY

Public schools have a lot to offer

I wholeheartedly agree with the notion, expressed in a Carroll County Times commentary piece on Nov. 20 that “society needs to find the right path for every student.” However, I disagree with some of the author’s observations and conclusions.

With no supporting information the author declares that “we are failing.” I presume this means public schools are failing to meet the needs of students with disabilities and that all public school students are forced into a cookie cutter mold. Then he leaps to the conclusion that school choice would make things better (school choice meaning private schools).

Let me list the ways the Carroll County Public School system supports its students:

School Counseling: This service is not just for academic needs, but also for addressing physical, emotional and family situations that impact a student’s ability to learn.

Section 504: Students with disabilities “are provided with appropriate educational accommodations and related services” to improve their ability to learn.

Homelessness: Support is provided for students of homeless families.

Home and Hospital Services: “Instructional continuity to students who are unable to attend their regular school.”

To my knowledge these services are provided at no expense to the students’ families.

So, what about private schools? I don’t have information about all private schools, but I believe they would be hard pressed to match the offerings listed above, which are provided by trained, skilled and experienced professionals.

I believe most of these public services are available to students in their neighborhood schools. There is also special bus service for some students. No need for working parents to transport their children to and from remote locations.

Many private schools have stated religious or ideological foundations, which is their right to do. But these foundations may be contrary to the belief systems of many students. For some families this could be an impediment to their finding a good fit.

Oh yeah, and public schools are free. No need to worry about expensive tuition.

“We” are certainly failing to provide diverse educational opportunities for all the students in Carroll County. But this should not be made into an “us” versus “them” contest between public and private schools. It is the Board of Education that determines educational diversity and program funding. If schools are failing, that is where we should look for the solution.

George Conover, Westminster

Thank you for Sykesville ‘World Peace’ decorations

A huge THANK YOU to the elves who contributed the “World Peace” decorations to the Christmas tree display on Rt. 32 near Springfield Avenue in Sykesville. Your tree decorated with a multitude of country flags is a wonderful reminder of what could be! “Let there be Peace on Earth … and let it begin with me.”

Beverly Ballor, Sykesville

What have Biden and Democrats accomplished?

This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column “MAGA Republicans threaten democracy in Ukraine” and President Joe Biden’s speech at Union Station near the Capitol on Nov. 2 , where he said MAGA Republicans are a threat to our democracy.

Zirpoli claims MAGA Republicans are coming to Putin’s rescue by not wanting to give tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine to fight Vladimir Putin’s invasion, but conveniently forgets Nancy Pelosi said she would not give, and did not give, President Donald Trump one cent to build the southern wall to stop the invasion of our country.

Biden attacked Trump and MAGA Republicans for saying the 2020 election was stolen and for that reason democracy itself is on the ballot, and we are in a struggle for the very soul of America. Of course Biden conveniently forgets Hillary Clinton and the Democrats said the same thing about the 2016 election, but that didn’t threaten our democracy, or our soul.

Self-righteous Biden talked about the violent attack on Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and blamed MAGA Republicans for the assault by trying to tie it to Jan. 6. Of course Biden forgot to say the attacker, David DePape, probably not a Trump voter, overstayed his visa (according to immigration officials) and is an illegal undocumented immigrant, with a criminal record and should not be in the country. So it’s Democratic policies, not MAGA Republicans, that allowed an illegal alien with a criminal record to attack a U.S. citizen.

You would think a few days before the mid-term elections Zirpoli and Biden would talk about what Biden and the Democrats have actually accomplished over the last two years. Like the rising violent crime rate, 8.3% inflation; gas prices almost double what they were under Trump; lost our energy independence; our military not making its enlistment quota; war in Europe. Or Biden’s willingness to use military force to protect Taiwan; teaching elementary school children about LGBTQ and gender identity; immigration and the open border that has allowed 1.7 million people in 2021 and 2.2 million people in 2022 (that we know of) to enter our country not through the legal process; allowing/helping Big Tech and main-stream media to censor free speech (like the Hunter Biden laptop scandal); defunding the police, etc. Guess that’s why they are talking about MAGA Republicans, instead of Biden’s accomplishments.

Carl Burdette, Westminster

Trump? Maybe not. Biden? No way

Now that the midterms are over and we have a divided government, which by the way isn’t a bad idea, Republicans, which include Trump supporters, have a decision to make. Very simply, do we stay with Trump or do we move on.

To the Zirpolis of the world that should be an easy decision! But it’s not, because despite the man’s boorish behavior, Trump accomplished a great deal during his administration before COVID. Among those, but not limited to, were a solid and growing economy with no inflation. Gas was nowhere near $4 a gallon and we sure weren’t buying oil from people who hate us. We used our own! DUH! Thanks Joe!

Our southern border was not a sieve for illegal immigrants. We were building a wall, much of which lays rusting on the ground along the Rio Grande. Thanks Joe!

We certainly would have had a more graceful exit from Afghanistan, without leaving billions of dollars worth of equipment and several dead marines behind, as well as many Americans. Thanks Joe!

Trump should have won the Nobel Peace Prize for the Abraham Accords, which are a series of treaties normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. About four months later, facilitated by the United States, they were joined by Egypt and Jordan in making peace with Israel. All this from a man so many Americans loathe!

So now that Trump is running again, what to do, what to do? Here’s where I stand at the moment, subject to change: While running for Governor of California in 1966, Ronald Reagan had a list of political commandments for his party, of which the 11th I have never forgotten. It reads “Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican!” Trump has broken this commandment countless times, and while I have usually been able to “consider the source,” he may have broken through my patience wall when he disparaged two Republicans I happen to think a lot of, namely Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin.

So at least for the time being, while Donald Trump and I are not divorced, we are in fact separated. Why, because virtually any Republican would be an upgrade from Joe Biden. Think about that the next time you fill up your gas tank or go to the grocery store! Happy expensive holidays! Thanks Joe!!

Dave Price, Sykesville