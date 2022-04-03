Mount Airy development plans are a mess; government must stop turning its back on homelessness | READER COMMENTARY

Mount Airy development plans are a mess

At 7 o’clock on a bitterly cold night March 28, in an overstuffed Mount Airy Town Hall with most of the people finding standing space in any nook or cranny and trying to hear wherever they could, Planning Commission Chairman Roxane Hemphill called the meeting to order. The purpose of the meeting was to provide comments on the Beck Property of about 80 acres, which overlaps Route 27 and is the site of plans for free-standing houses, town houses, and apartments, with a total of around 500 to 600, along with some commercial development. Although labeled as “mixed use” it seemed to be primarily high-density housing (eight units per acre) with limited shopping added.

Just under an hour later, when all comments were received, Council Liaison Karl Munder asked if there was anybody in the crowded assembly in favor of the development. Not a single hand was raised. Engineer Ronald Thompson, who works for Mount Airy land surveyor VanMar Associates, representing the developer, said that wasn’t a fair question. Significant concerns were raised about traffic on Route 27, funneling all residential traffic to Beck Drive. Also, the plans included no sports, parks, open space, etc. being added, or emergency service accessibility in overly tight packed neighborhoods. There is a lack of adequate water capacity for the development, which calls for removing all trees along Route 27 behind the Twin Arch Shopping Center.

In October 2021, the Planning Commission and the Town Council allowed the Beck Property to proceed prior to the 2023/2024 Master Plan being completed. They also waived a requirement that the development add any open space or parks per town requirements. Normally, 10 percent of the land is needed to be dedicated to park lands. So roughly an extra 50 to 60 houses could be squeezed in.

There is still some squabbling about the period of this sudden shift in policy, which took place when former Mayor Patrick Rockinberg died of cancer complications in late August 2021 and prior to Mayor Larry Hushour being sworn in three months later after a special election.

Jason Poirier was acting mayor and council president during this roughly 3 1/2-month period, and along with council members Pamela Reed (who as liaison to the Parks Board, argued for the waiver of parks facilities) and newly elected Lynne Galletti, made these key and apparently irrevocable decisions. Council members Steve Domotor and Karl Munder, liaison to the Planning Commission, voted against.

In addition, there was limited public input and notification, but a lot of Zoom meetings as COVID restrictions were still in effect, and the public was hesitant to become involved. Most attention was focused on the special mayoral election between Hushour and Reed.

In any event, we have a large mess on our hands. There is a wide gulf between what the developer wants and what’s good for the town. There is a scheduled joint workshop between the Town Council, Planning Commission, and the developer in the Town Hall at 7 p.m. on April 7 to begin the recovery process.

Dave Pyatt, Mount Airy

Government must stop turning its back on homelessness

An article in The Carroll County Times on March 15, “Cities change course, clear homeless camps,” reports on the problem of homeless encampments in cities across the country. Cities are planning to use aggressive measures to remove encampments rather than treating homelessness as the humanitarian crisis it is. Instead of addressing the root causes of homelessness, cities have focused on criminalizing people who are homeless.

While doing outreach in Carroll County with the Maryland Poor People’s Campaign, I talked with people who are homeless and those working yet facing eviction and possibly becoming homeless. A woman working two jobs had hours cut and when unable to pay rent, the landlord told her to pay with her credit card, putting her more in debt. A mother with a young child was three months behind in her rent due to her place of employment closing several weeks during the pandemic and then cutting her hours. The landlord did not inform her of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program that would have paid her back rent to keep her housing. A palliative patient on continuous oxygen was evicted by a landlord during the rent moratorium. These stories are not unique to Carroll County and can be heard all over Maryland and throughout the country.

At the root of homelessness is systemic poverty, racism, ecological devastation, a war economy and the distorted moral narrative that seeks to blame the poor instead of addressing systems that cause poverty. Social welfare and antipoverty programs have been underfunded to the extent that only a quarter of eligible families receives federal housing assistance. We live in a country where there is an abundance of resources, but our government chooses not to use the resources to uplift people. Housing provides stability, security, community and belonging. Without housing, everything else collapses.

On June 18, I am joining the Maryland Poor People’s Campaign with thousands of people coming from across the country in the Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Worker’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington to demand changes in a system that ignores the needs of people. It’s time to stand in solidarity to demand our basic rights to housing, healthcare, living wages and voting rights. Somebody’s hurting our people, and we won’t be silent anymore.

Shirley Eatmon, Finksburg

Eatmon works for the Maryland Poor People’s Campaign - Western Region

Stark contrasts in state’s attorney election

On July 19, Republican voters will be charged with hiring the next top prosecutor for Carroll County by casting their votes for state’s attorney. There are two resumes to consider.

The first is David Ellin’s. Ellin is a medical malpractice attorney who sues doctors and little old ladies, among others for a living. Ellin’s prosecutorial experience consists of having a cup of coffee as an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore city over 20 years ago playing “Let’s Make A Deal” with drug dealers. Now Ellin’s career objective is to sue for dollars while prosecuting part-time, as he obviously cannot scrape by on the offered salary of $161,333 a year.

He alone spoke in opposition to the bill prohibiting Carroll’s top prosecutor from engaging in private practice, something already prohibited in all of Maryland’s other jurisdictions, except for Baltimore city and Garrett County, and something not done by a state’s attorney in Carroll since the 1990s. Ellin also switched from Democrat to Republican after moving to Carroll to run unsuccessfully for House of Delegates in 2018.

The second is Haven Shoemaker’s. Haven, a small-town lawyer, has served his neighbors in Carroll for 30 years, including in the successful defense of criminal cases. References for Shoemaker include the sitting sheriff, Jim DeWees, who will have to work hand-in-hand with the next state’s attorney to keep Carroll one of the safest ounties in Maryland.

As icing on the cake, Carroll’s Fraternal Order of Police has now endorsed him. Shoemaker’s resume also shows public service experience managing large staffs and millions of dollars while solving problems for those who live and work in Carroll.

Among the numerous accomplishments listed on his resume: apartments for seniors in Hampstead, the Hampstead Bypass; tax cuts as Commissioner; and, as a delegate, leading the charge against soft-on-crime legislation in Maryland.

Unlike Ellin, Shoemaker, if elected, will close up his practice and devote full time to the duties of state’s attorney.

Deciding between the two candidates for this very important position appears to be fairly easy if one is paying attention and applies common sense. Given their resumes, which one of these candidates do you trust with the lives and safety of you and your family?

Christopher C. Esgar, Westminster

The people have the power to enact term limits

Nothing should make anyone who follows politics snicker more than when a campaigning politician makes the promise that he”will bring the country TOGETHER.” Yeah, right!!

For some, to a great extent, we have always been a nation divided along political lines. In my lifetime the one and only moment I can recall that this nation was truly united was the aftermath of the “twin towers” attack in 2001. And even then, that was short-lived.

So, in thinking about a political issue that the vast majority of the country agrees on, one such issue is term limits. According to a recent Rasmussen National Poll, 82% overall support term limits, including: 87% of Republicans, 83% of Democrats, and 75% of Independents. Public support for congressional term limits is not a new concept. Many of us remember that when the Republican Party regained the House in 1994, term limits had the same level of support and was part of Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America” and was actually voted on in the House.

It was “House Joint Resolution 73″ and failed to pass 227-204. A two-thirds vote is needed for a constitutional amendment, not a simple majority. No surprise there as politicians were not then nor now inclined to resign.

Since it’s very obvious that Congress will not broach the subject, it falls to the citizenry to call for a “convention of the states” to curb the federal government’s power. Here we get to Article V of the Constitution, which allows the people – acting through their state legislatures – to call a convention for proposing amendments to the Constitution. It takes two-thirds of the states, 34 today, to call a convention for proposing amendments. At this convention, all 50 states meet to draft, discuss, and vote on constitutional amendments that are then sent to the states for ratification.

It takes 38 states to ratify any amendment proposal, at which time it becomes part of our founding document. A term-limit amendment would end the scourge of career politicians and force them to pay closer attention to the will of “We the People.” Twelve years in office should be enough for them to get wealthy on our dime!

While there will be blow-back from both the left and right, there are checks on the convention, the greatest of which is the ratification process. It takes only 13 states to kill any amendment proposal, and there are currently more than 30 state legislatures under complete Republican control. There are currently active convention of states teams in all 50 states organized by 5 million people who support the movement. Fifteen of the necessary 34 states have passed the resolution to meet, and dozens more will consider it this year.

Although an Article V convention has never been called, from everything I’ve read the movement is alive and well, even though it failed some 28 years ago. Why? Because when the American people “unite” to advance a cause, they never fail. The effort is alive and active, and the only question is not will there be a convention of states but when. Bye bye Mitch, Charles, and Queen Nancy!

Oh, and how about an age limit like 80 years old for Supreme Court Justices?

Bring it on!!

Dave Price, Sykesville