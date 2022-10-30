As early voting starts, Carroll County school board remains at top of agenda | READER COMMENTARY

Focus on student achievement

The state Board of Education is hiding the English and math scores until after the election, presumably because the results are abysmal. How do we make that presumption? The federal government released the overall state achievement rates this week and the results for Maryland are among the worst in the nation — www.nationsreportcard.gov.

What is most concerning is that Carroll County schools’ Superintendent Cindy McCabe and the school board have not had student achievement as an agenda item in the past four months. McCabe has given interviews that it is her top priority but yet they never discuss the plan publicly. The current BOE is content to let McCabe’s administration continue to do the same things and expects different result.

We need board members who will put student academic achievement and recovery at the top of every agenda until we see progress and improvement. If McCabe doesn’t improve the results in her first two years she should be removed from the position. It won’t happen but it should.

If you are considering voting for the two incumbents (Tara Battaglia and Pat Dorsey) on the BOE running for reelection, you may want to reconsider. Neither member has forced an agenda item to get specific academic achievement remedies on the public record from McCabe.

Who should you vote for? I won’t pretend to tell you who is best. I can only highlight where the current BOE members had continued to fail. I can only highlight where the current candidates are not focuses on student achievement.

Andy Smith, Westminster

Tricks, treats and the school board election

When I became a local education advocate in 2014, it was largely to oppose a trio of candidates with an anti-public education agenda. Their campaign was full of falsehoods about curriculum, education practices, and their opponents. Carroll County came together with a broad coalition of support to back the candidates endorsed by real educators in the trenches. It’s time to do it again!

As I sat down to write this letter, I originally intended to spoof a type of column/letter that has appeared in these pages anytime the CCEA-endorsed candidates are not the same as those backed by the “good old boy” politicians. When the teacher-supported candidates align with their cronies, the criticism goes quiet. When the candidates are more independent-minded, you can usually depend on seeing an opinion piece that leverages the proximity to Halloween to essentially say “Don’t vote for the spooky monsters!” Suddenly your neighbors and our teachers are boogeymen to be feared — the “tricks” to their “treats.”

This tongue-in-cheek line of attack is silly, and I usually laugh it off in the spirit of pretend scariness that is part of the seasonal festivities. However, although I have no idea if a version of that rhetoric will be submitted this year, I do know that many aggressive and vehement supporters of certain Carroll County Board of Education candidates are in all seriousness trying to twist their opponents’ words and paint them as dangerous — right out of a horror movie, even. It puts children, particularly the most vulnerable, in the crosshairs and is truly grotesque.

So I am not going to play their game. Instead, I urge readers to please cast your ballot for the positive, principled professionals — the grown-ups in the room: Dr. Patricia Dorsey, Mr. Tom Scanlan, and Dr. Amanda Jozkowski. The are not only the most qualified, have the best understanding of how the school system works, and have decades of experience helping students succeed, they are also the ones who are treating parents, students, educators, and the rest of our community with the respect you deserve.

Muri Dueppen, Mount Airy

Keep political, social issues out of classroom

I’m Steve Whisler, a candidate for the Board of Education, and I ask for your vote. As I campaign throughout the county, most ask me to keep political and social issues out of schools.

This lifelong conservative, parent and retired military officer will push back, assert our local control, and keep resources laser-focused on academic achievement. I am endorsed by nearly every elected official in our county because I won’t allow classrooms to be ground zero for activism and indoctrination.

As a former business executive and certified Maryland educator, I’m fully qualified to help manage the business of education — and I believe this starts with teachers. I’ll ensure future state funds increase teacher salaries because they deserve it and I want them to remain in Carroll. I’ll also insist on parent access and transparency of what is used in schools to educate their kids.

I’m endorsed by our sheriff. I want uniformed deputies in all schools, including our elementary schools. I want proactive, not reactive, measures in place to combat threats immediately and keep drugs out of schools. I’ll empower administrators to deal with bullies in an appropriate manner and remove disruptive students when necessary.

I’ll build partnerships with local businesses so students can access internships and extended learning opportunities. I’m a firm believer in lifelong learning and know that education is the pathway to our county’s prosperity. I’ll bring the qualities of experience, integrity, honesty and nonpartisanship. I ask for your vote to keep our schools one of the best-performing systems in the state.

Steve Whisler, Marriottsville

Whisler is a candidate for the Carroll County Board of Education

Keep politics out of school race

In this past Sunday’s edition, most of the Letters to the Editor concerned the competing slates of candidates for the Board of Education. What I found most interesting was that the ones supporting the BMW slate (Battaglia, Miller, Whistler) were written by highly partisan Republican elected officials, while those supporting the PTA slate (Pat Dorsey, Tom Scanlon, Amanda Jozkowski) were submitted by, as it appeared, regular citizens.

I was under the, seemingly wrong, impression that post was nonpartisan. If one slate is backed by the county’s Republican hierarchy, it seems that party affiliation has been injected to the race for this post. In my humble opinion, that is patently wrong, and despite their personal beliefs, partisan elected officials should not inject their biased opinions, based on party affiliation, into this race.

For that reason, and their stances on the issues facing the BOE, I’ve already submitted my ballot for the candidates on the PTA slate, and I would hope that those who feel as I do, vote for that trio and get party politics out of that race.

Bill Kennedy, Taneytown

School board race important

It’s election time again and many of us are going to be voting for those we think will best lead us to prosperity. Many of us focus on presidential and gubernatorial elections. That makes sense since those leaders are the most visible. But what is the single most important factor in the success and prosperity of a nation? The answer is education. The education our children receive today will determine the level of economic success and democratic freedom they enjoy as adults.

This November’s election for the three open seats on the Board of Education is the most important contest for Carroll County voters. Nothing is more important than our community’s children. The most important thing we can do for them is make sure they receive the best possible education. That is why I will be voting for three lifetime educators. Please join me in voting for professor and pediatric occupational therapist, Dr. Amanda Jozkowski; former teacher and school principal, Dr. Patricia Ann Dorsey; and an educator with over 30 years of experience teaching in Carroll County schools, Tom Scanlan.

Joe Dominick, Westminster

Dominick is a former mayor of Westminster