We must think before we act; we should all strive to be of goodwill | CARROLL COUNTY READER COMMENTARY

We must think before we act
I just have but one question for the person who put their hand on my shoulder in a local grocery store, saying, “Dude! You cut in line in front of all these people!” in a smart aleck tone of voice. I would not have gotten upset if you would not have been so rude about it. I am sorry that I made an obscene gesture, and I apologize for it. Have you ever heard of COVID-19? You do not touch another person like that during a pandemic. That is what I was upset about, and I am sorry to anyone who may have witnessed it. Did it ever occur to you that we are in the middle of a pandemic? I would have been happy to go to the end of the line if you had not touched me and violated social distancing. Think first and then act. I do not mean this as vengeful or a personal attack on anymore. I just want to point out that with this pandemic we must think before we act.
Neil Ege, Westminster
We should all strive to be of goodwill
Every Christmas season we are treated to angels proclaiming: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom he is pleased!” (Luke 2:14). There are several versions of this. The one I like best is, “Peace to men of goodwill.”
I find it quite ironic that just before this season of peace we always find ourselves recovering from the latest election, in which men and women, not always of goodwill, fight for power, influence or prestige.
Historically, this seems to just be a coincidence. Our founders choose a time for our elections between the end of harvest and the coming winter. But who among our current leaders or public is cognizant of this irony?
The 2020 election is the most recent example. A gripping, emotional, closely contested election took place. Numerous counts, recounts, and court appeals took place. The results were confirmed by all objective standards.
Yet, during the Christmas season of that year heated conflict continued. And on the 12th day of Christmas, the day of Epiphany, Jan. 6, thousands of people cast off the spirit of Christmas and descended upon our nation’s seat of power.
Were these women and men of goodwill, coming to celebrate or to bind the wounds of electoral conflict? Some may have been. But considerable ill will can be seen on video. Ill will can also be found on the other side, among those who are offended by that conflict.
As we approach the anniversary of that event, still being in the season of Christmas, we all must be aware that it is our duty to our country and our God to do our best at being of goodwill and working to heal the damage that has been done. We must give and receive the olive branch, symbol of both nation and faith.
George Conover, Westminster