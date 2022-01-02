We must think before we act; we should all strive to be of goodwill | CARROLL COUNTY READER COMMENTARY

I just have but one question for the person who put their hand on my shoulder in a local grocery store, saying, “Dude! You cut in line in front of all these people!” in a smart aleck tone of voice. I would not have gotten upset if you would not have been so rude about it. I am sorry that I made an obscene gesture, and I apologize for it. Have you ever heard of COVID-19? You do not touch another person like that during a pandemic. That is what I was upset about, and I am sorry to anyone who may have witnessed it. Did it ever occur to you that we are in the middle of a pandemic? I would have been happy to go to the end of the line if you had not touched me and violated social distancing. Think first and then act. I do not mean this as vengeful or a personal attack on anymore. I just want to point out that with this pandemic we must think before we act.