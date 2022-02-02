Cool thinking required to combat COVID, writes Carroll Hospital official; Shoemaker’s run for state’s attorney | READER COMMENTARY

Cool thinking required to combat COVID-19
Carroll Hospital Center is slowly emerging from the worst of the omicron crisis, and we are allowing ourselves some cautious optimism. We need to remain vigilant, however, and protect ourselves against the next wave by continuing to vaccinate, especially our children.
According to a new analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, only 18.8 percent of children in the 5-to-11 age group are fully vaccinated and only 28.1 percent have received one dose.
Here is a thought: What if we substitute “COVID-19″ with “sunburn?” Nobody wants either, and medical advice is clear on how to prevent both. The difference is that sunburn is not contagious. But what if it was? We would be alarmed if anyone with contagious sunburn roamed unprotected in schools, malls, restaurants and bars. Wouldn’t we want to protect our children from catching a severe case? Yet, sunburn isn’t lethal, while COVID-19 is.
Nearly one million Americans have died from COVID-19, including 1,015 children age 17 and younger, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While sunburn is uncomfortable, no children die from it. So why the disconnect? Why not take precautions against a communicable disease that is far more lethal than a sunburn?
I believe there are four factors. 1) Time: The protection from a vaccine may not be realized for weeks to months, so the wait time discounts the reward. 2) The protection offered is invisible: You can’t see antibodies like you can see sunscreen, so it requires faith in clinical medicine. There was a time when no one believed in germs either because they couldn’t be seen. 3) Chance: Not everyone will be exposed to COVID-19 or be at risk of catching it. Many will, but not all. Our human nature will default to the best-case scenario. That’s why we play the lottery. 4) Social pressure: Our actions or inaction will be judged by our friends and peers.
What is required is cool thinking about what is best for children. Just like saving for college or working hard in school, the benefits may not be obvious at first and sometimes the long-range goal competes with the desires and demands of the day. The science is clear, however, that the best thing for our children, our hospitals, our society, and our most vulnerable is to get everyone vaccinated. Now, more than ever, that means our children.
Mark Olszyk, Westminster
Olszyk is chief medical officer of Carroll Hospital
Shoemaker seeks votes for state’s attorney
On June 28, I ask that Republican primary voters consider casting their ballots for me as the best man to replace former State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, who was appointed a Circuit Court judge.
I have lived and worked in Hampstead for 30 years, where I have successfully practiced law as a solo practitioner to feed my family. A large part of my practice has been criminal cases from traffic tickets to murder cases. In my spare time, I have faithfully served as a town councilman, mayor, county commissioner and a member of the House of Delegates. I believe in self-imposed term limits and have never served more than two terms in the same office. I am proud to have helped folks in Carroll solve their problems for over three decades both as an attorney and a public official.
The opening narration of the long-running “Law and Order” TV series nails it: “In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups - the police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders.” In Carroll, the police are represented by our Sheriff Jim DeWees, and the state’s attorney, who prosecutes criminals. I am proud to have Sheriff DeWees’s endorsement for state’s attorney. Unlike prosecutors like Marilyn J. Mosby in Baltimore City, I will prosecute criminals instead of coddling them, and I will fully support the brave men and women who don the uniform every day and risk life and limb to keep us safe.
The State’s Attorney’s Office needs to be led by someone with experience, integrity and common sense. Brian DeLeonardo fit the bill to a T, and I will continue to build on the foundation he laid down. When the judges of our Circuit Court were tasked with picking Brian’s interim replacement, they chose Allan Culver, who has been a prosecutor in Carroll County for over 20 years. I am also proud to have Allan’s endorsement for the job as Carroll’s top prosecutor and look forward to working with him to continue the programs that have made Carroll County one of the safest places to live in Maryland.
My philosophy when it comes to enforcing the law is old-fashioned and simple: Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.
Haven Shoemaker, Hampstead
Shoemaker is a state delegate and Republican candidate for Carroll County state’s attorney