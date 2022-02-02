Cool thinking required to combat COVID, writes Carroll Hospital official; Shoemaker’s run for state’s attorney | READER COMMENTARY

I believe there are four factors. 1) Time: The protection from a vaccine may not be realized for weeks to months, so the wait time discounts the reward. 2) The protection offered is invisible: You can’t see antibodies like you can see sunscreen, so it requires faith in clinical medicine. There was a time when no one believed in germs either because they couldn’t be seen. 3) Chance: Not everyone will be exposed to COVID-19 or be at risk of catching it. Many will, but not all. Our human nature will default to the best-case scenario. That’s why we play the lottery. 4) Social pressure: Our actions or inaction will be judged by our friends and peers.