Let our bedrock principles guide us | READER COMMENTARY

Let our bedrock principles guide us
The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict has come in. I won’t comment on the case itself, but on how President Joe Biden handled the situation.
”While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” Biden said. “I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy.”
We need to do everything we can to convince our leaders to adopt this attitude. These are the principles that have made America a great nation and respected throughout the world. It is also sound Christian theology. As we love our families and acknowledge our blessings during the holiday season, let’s rededicate ourselves to respect for each other (even though we humans are imperfect), respect for the rule of law (even though laws are often imperfect), to peaceful protest when necessary, to engagement in open and honest elections, to humility in victory and acceptance in defeat.
I believe these are things we must do in order to maintain our 230-year legacy as a democratic republic
George Conover, Westminster
Divisiveness goes hand-in-hand with freedom
In my lifetime, I can’t recall any presidential candidate who didn’t make the promise to bring the nation together and put an end to its divisive nature. None have ever succeeded and I think, for the most part, that’s a GOOD thing.
What?
Here’s a few examples as to why: When the Pilgrims arrived in the 17th century, they divided the land into equal plots for each family. They voted to equally divide the harvest among all when the growing season was over. It apparently didn’t take long for them to realize that some of the families were not planting, tending to, and producing their share of the harvest. As a result, the colony was unable to produce a surplus to help them in poorer growing seasons.
The Pilgrims decided to change the rules by making every family responsible for their own harvest and anything extra to be put in surplus. The result was an enormous bounty that enabled them to flourish.
Here’s another case: In the 1770s, not every colonist wanted to rebel against the crown. They were called Tories and remained loyal to the Crown even when the Revolutionary War started. After the war ended, divisiveness reigned when the founders were putting together a system of government that would stand the test of time. I can only imagine the rancor between Thomas Jefferson and John Adams who, without reservation, loathed each other. Ironically, they both died on the 4th of July, 1824.
Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr disagreed to the point that they settled their differences with a duel, at which time Burr shot Hamilton dead. Now that’s divisive.
The Civil War showed us just how far divisiveness can go and also demonstrated how loyal citizens were to their home states as opposed to the country as a whole. As torn as Robert E Lee was between the two, ultimately he chose his beloved state of Virginia.
Fast forward to World War II. Many people wanted to go to war at Britain and France’s side, but the decision was made to remain neutral. It wasn’t until the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor that the country united against the Axis powers.
Speaking of wars, suffice to say the cultural atmosphere around Vietnam was likely the most divisive in my lifetime.
Anyone who can remember 9/11 knows exactly where they were when the planes hit the towers and how the nation came together as one in our desire to bring those responsible to justice.
But pretty much as soon as someone came up with the word “Islamophobia,” our unity came to a crashing halt.
So where in the world can one go to escape this horrible and ongoing alleged divisiveness? Well how about China? Really, there’s no divisiveness there! Why?? Because if someone speaks out against the status quo or the Communist Government’s policy, they end up in the gulag and are likely tortured and/or put to death. Hey, but everyone thinks the same way and there’s no divisiveness. Whoopee!!
My point is that I believe that divisiveness or differences of opinion, both large and small, go hand in hand with the plethora of freedoms we are so blessed with. So better to have these ongoing disagreements than to go to jail for writing a letter just like this one.
And it’s fun!
It’s also why we have elections. Think about it.
Dave Price, Sykesville
The bad behavior was not Trump’s
This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s recent column “Trump’s endorsements reflect his character, behavior.” (Nov. 3)
Zirpoli, like the Democrats and their servile mainstream media, only have two talking points – President Trump and race. They won’t stop talking about either because this rhetoric deflects from Biden’s incompetence and his insane big government, socialist failures like the supply chain problems, inflation with gas up over a dollar and winter coming, the open-border disaster and the Afghanistan fiasco.
With violent crime up, Biden’s Department of Justice is investigating the Jan. 6 riots and the Minneapolis police force but not the BLM/Antifa riots. Biden weaponized Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate parents, calling them domestic terrorist, because they are concerned about their children being indoctrinated in school. Biden’s vaccine mandate will fire the heroes of the pandemic, like doctors, nurses and police, for not taking the vaccine. Biden just agreed illegal immigrant families, separated by President Trump, deserve compensation that could reach $450,000 a person.
After years of being outraged over possible Russian collusion, now the Democrats don’t care. Why? Because early this year, FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to falsifying emails to support surveillance of Trump after being indicted by the Department of Justice’s special counsel, John Durham. He also recently indicted Michael Sussman, who worked as Hillary Clinton’s cybersecurity attorney, who is accused of lying to the FBI when he told them of allegations between Trump and the Kremlin and said he was not working for anyone.
Then, recently, Durham indicted Igor Danchenko, the principle sub-source for the Steele Dossier, which the FBI presented to the FISA court as justification for their surveillance of the Trump campaign. The DNC hired Fusion GPS, who paid Steele, who hired the Russian, Danchenko, to dig up dirt to destroy Trump. Danchenko worked with Hillary’s PR executive, Chuck Dollan and utilized him as his primary source. Now Dollan admitted he fabricated facts (used in the Steele Dossier) to destroy Trump. So, it’s really the Hillary Dossier.
Unlike the $40M, 2-year-long, partisan Robert Mueller investigation that indicted people for money laundering, tax, bank, identify fraud and lying, Clinesmith, Sussman, Danchenko and Dollan actively participated in Russia collusion. First to destroy an opposition candidate, then to overthrow President Donald Trump. So, why is most of the mainstream media not covering this? Why were none of these people indicted by Mueller?
Carl Burdette Westminster