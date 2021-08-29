Masking will keep kids in Carroll County classes; Biden, Trump share responsibility for Afghanistan | READER COMMENTARY

I cannot understand how the author could write blatant untruths about the withdrawal. While much of his article is questionable and debatable, two of his claims are just plain false. The author attributed to our current president both the withdrawal of U.S. forces prior to the evacuation of “American citizens and allies,” and the decision to conduct an evacuation in “the middle of the fighting season.” Both the force reduction and the evacuation timing decision were made under the previous administration.