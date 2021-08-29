Masking will keep kids in Carroll County classes; Biden, Trump share responsibility for Afghanistan | READER COMMENTARY

Masking will keep kids in class
According to state data, only ten Maryland residents under age 20 have died from COVID-19. I’m a father of six and not overly worried about my children being killed by the virus, unless we’re hit by a more deadly variant. A bigger concern is keeping them engaged in in-person academics and activities, so they can continue to grow.
Recently, the Carroll County School Board chose to ignore the guidance of county health officer Ed Singer and made masks optional in our schools. No other nearby Maryland county made the same decision. Our local board also decided earlier this year to end virtual learning, meaning any student forced to quarantine, even for possible exposure to COVID, will be cut off from what’s happening live in the classroom; they’ll need to participate asynchronously instead.
Before the Maryland Board of Education stepped in with their statewide mask mandate, the combination of these two Carroll County decisions had me concerned that our students, already having experienced COVID-related disruptions, could be set back even further this academic year if quarantines are a common occurrence. Even if we just eliminate some of those quarantines with reasonable precautions, it could mean more time in the classroom.
I would have liked to have seen a more methodical approach locally. Starting school with masks and easing back at a time when, for example, the vaccine is approved for children under the age of 12, would have made more sense. Or, exploring the idea when the Delta variant isn’t on the rise could have been considered. School without masks sounds great, but an in-person education comes first.
It feels like the Carroll school board decided to take the seat belts off a mile before we’re home. We’ve missed enough school and work already and, while I would have preferred the Maryland Board of Education not have to step in with their mask mandate, I also would like to see our school board follow our local health officer’s advice, but they didn’t. My list of concerns about our schools and the decisions made here grows.
Mike Holden, Westminster
Biden, Trump share responsibility for Afghanistan
I am as unhappy as anyone else with the problems surrounding our withdrawal of both U.S. civilians and Afghan allies from Afghanistan. However, I was quite disappointed with the negativity and erroneous information in Chris Roemer’s opinion piece about our exit from Afghanistan.
I cannot understand how the author could write blatant untruths about the withdrawal. While much of his article is questionable and debatable, two of his claims are just plain false. The author attributed to our current president both the withdrawal of U.S. forces prior to the evacuation of “American citizens and allies,” and the decision to conduct an evacuation in “the middle of the fighting season.” Both the force reduction and the evacuation timing decision were made under the previous administration.
The indisputable facts are these: In February 2020 the Trump Administration negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban and set the date for final withdrawal as May 1, 2021. Trump kept to his negotiated pact and reduced the U.S. troop level from 13,000 to 2,500 prior to Biden’s inauguration.
The U.S. troop level inherited by the Biden Administration remained at 2,500 until this August when it was augmented to support the civilian evacuation. How could Trump have thought that 2,500 troops were sufficient to carry out an evacuation? The timing was also set by the previous administration per the negotiated withdrawal agreement; so was not, as the author claimed, chosen by Biden.
Moreover, Biden realized the Trump May 1 final withdrawal date was unachievable and modified the withdrawal to begin on May 1 and to be completed by Sept. 11. That date was changed to Aug. 31. The Taliban has accepted the Aug. 31 date and have now declared it as a red line.
There were bound to be withdrawal problems no matter who was president. To criticize the withdrawal based on political affiliation is disingenuous. To misrepresent how the current situation has come about is even worse.
Dale Piper, Westminster
Take the good with the bad
Chris Hartlove, CFO of CCPS, reported to the BOE that “he had some good news and some bad news.” The bad news was that the school system was due to lose Title I funding due to a “reduction in the number of students in poverty.” The good news was they found a way to partially offset the loss by reducing spending for “instructional supply materials and temporary hourly wages.”
I see two issues here with his idea of what constitutes “good news.” First off, withholding $250,000 for supplies and wages hurts Carroll County’s teachers. Does he have any idea how much money our teachers already put out each year for supplies because the county doesn’t provide enough for its students?
Take a look at the school supplies lists provided at local stores and you’ll see parents are even requested to donate extra items such as tissues, plastic bags and hand sanitizer. I don’t even want to think about how reducing temporary hourly wages will affect some teachers.
But more importantly, shouldn’t the good news be there has been a reduction in the number of students living in poverty? Questioning whether or not the statistics are flawed is not the point. The initial reaction should have been that life is improving for some of Carroll’s hardest hit citizens.
Maryann Bonning, Westminster