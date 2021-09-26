Francis Scott Key High School principal set unrealistic goals after incident of homophobic vandalism | READER COMMENTARY

Instead of talking about making the world (or even a portion of it) “free of hate and intolerance,” how about we set a more logical and attainable goal? Let us work to discourage hate and intolerance wherever and whenever we encounter it. Persuasion is better accepted — where mandates generate resistance. I believe that acknowledging the limitations of legislation and mandates will influence the use of alternative methods (e.g. persuasion) to an extent and in such a manner as to make efforts to positively influence bad behavior more effective. Insisting that we will wipe out bad behavior will be as effective as was prohibition.