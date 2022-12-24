Time to hold Carroll County school superintendent accountable; find a way to police politicians | READER COMMENTARY

Board of Education needs to hold McCabe accountable

Well it didn’t take long for Cindy McCabe, superintendent of Carroll County schools, to show us her true “big government must consume more resources colors.” She is quoted in the Dec. 18 article on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future as saying “The school system has been reducing its budget for years and is now stripped to the bone.” We can start with how that is just patently false on all fronts.

The school system budget is up 58% since the 2005-2006 school year while enrollment is down 10% over that same period. In 2005-2006 the budget was $263+ million and it stands at $416+ million this school year. In the past eight years the system is up over $87 million dollars. Only three times in the past 18 years was the system budget ever reduced.

McCabe is also quoted as saying “they are held accountable for student achievement results.” Given the last set of data we have on Carroll County no one is being held accountable for student achievement. Not administrators, not principals, not specialist, not teachers. The vast majority of Maryland students are below grade level and nowhere near proficient for their grade level.

We will see the individual Carroll County results in the coming weeks, but I anticipate the results will be just as terrible as the aggregate statewide results. The Board of Education has not discussed student achievement or McCabe’s recovery plans for more than seven months at their monthly public meeting. I am not sure of what McCabe means being held accountable when her bosses, the BOE, don’t seem to care about student achievement or holding her accountable at all.

Rest assured during the budget cycle this spring, McCabe will regale us with all the things she could do if she only had more of our money. She will use the threat of increased class sizes as a veiled threat to extort more from the county. She will provide no expected outcomes by which we can measure the effectiveness of all the money she wants. She will tell us there is no money for cost of living raises for the staff while her contract automatically has built in raises regardless of student performance.

The BOE needs to do more to hold McCabe accountable and if she wants more money she needs to have measurable outcomes associated with the budget request,

Andy Smith, Westminster

Let’s have a nonpartisan group police politicians

I fully agree with my Republican friends that the decision to release fomer President Donald Trump’s tax returns was partisan and have no doubt that had the shoe been on the other foot the Republicans would have done the same thing.

I fully believe most members of Congress doall they can to abuse their offices. Every time we rise up as citizens to demand accountability members of Congress do a kabuki show to sell us a system devised to look like we got what we wanted only for it to have built in loop holes making it worthless.

Trump is not the first to abuse the system. But he has raised it to a level that should make all of us so livid that we circumvent the system and petition a constitutional amendment taking away the ability for politicians to police themselves and give that power to a nonpartisan group of retired judges and lawyers.

Steven Davidson, New Windsor

Trump supporters should be ashamed

The Jan. 6 committee has concluded its investigation into the conduct of former President Donald Trump and has resolved to forward the results of the investigation to the Department of Justice. There could be charges and an insurrection conviction. The evidence presented by the committee seems to prove beyond a shadow of doubt that the former president was responsible for the riots that took place at the Capitol. He told the assembled mob they wouldn’t have a country anymore if the presidency was taken away from him and then told the mob to go to the Capitol and fight like hell.

With this in mind, anyone who still supports this traitor and still publicly displays any flag, banner or other symbol associated with the former president, should be ashamed

Harvey Rabinowitz, Taneytown