Experience matters in Carroll County state’s attorney race; U.S. flag should be symbol of unity | READER COMMENTARY

Shoemaker has zero experience as a prosecutor. Yet he thinks he can be one. Shoemaker doesn’t want to miss this opportunity to fatten his government pension experimenting with the safety and the well-being of the Carroll County residents as a prosecutor. After selling his house and announcing he would retire to North Carolina where he owns a home, he decided to enter the race. Not only that, but he is shamelessly attempting to introduce a change in the law to discourage his opponent and leave 12 people unemployed. Clearly, a conflict of interest and an ethical violation.