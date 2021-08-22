Optional masking will be disruptive to Carroll County schools; COVID commentary short sighted | READER COMMENTARY

I applaud Mr. Roemer and his family for getting vaccinated, a responsible step that too many in our community are still refusing to take. However, by itself and at this moment, this choice is not enough to keep us all safe. His arguments ignore the fact that vaccines remain inaccessible to many people, including the very young and the immunocompromised. They also ignore the fact that in many instances, the decision to get vaccinated is not entirely within the individual’s control (e.g., the 12-18 year-olds and, again, the immunocompromised).