Optional masking will be disruptive to Carroll County schools; COVID commentary short sighted | READER COMMENTARY

Optional masking will be disruptive to education
I am deeply disappointed in the Carroll County school board’s reaction to the issue of masking in our schools. Schools in Florida recently opened without requiring masks and promptly had to quarantine thousands of students due to COVID-19 exposures. How can we keep it from happening here? Require everyone inside the schools to wear masks.
Our county health officer Ed Singer gave an informative presentation to the school board on Aug. 11 detailing the pros and cons of different masking situations. I recommend watching the full presentation, but here is the important thing to know if masks stay optional: Anytime a student tests positive for COVID-19, more of their classmates will have to quarantine than if the students are masked.
Whether the Board of Education believes that COVID is a threat to children or not is immaterial; state law requires this. More students — many of them students who aren’t sick — will miss more days of school if masks are optional, requiring parents to rearrange work and day care to care for them.
Then there are the logistics of returning to school after quarantine: Asymptomatic students can come back 10 days after exposure, but they must wear a mask until day 14 — unless they got a negative test on day 5; then they can come back after day 7 but wear a mask until day 14 — unless they’ve been vaccinated … is the board expecting school staff to keep track of all of this, plus teach?
The Board of Education made it clear that their priority is for teachers to see the faces of their students, but they won’t be able to see their faces when the students are quarantined at home for 10 days at a time. They won’t even see their faces on-screen, because the Board has eliminated the option to log in to class virtually.
Optional masking will lead to more disruption of learning and more isolation for our students — two things they certainly do not need. If you find this as unacceptable as I do, please contact the Board of Education and let them know that universal masking in our schools is the best way to keep as many children actively learning as possible. They need to do everything they can to keep our students in school and COVID out.
Krystel Padilla, Westminster
COVID commentary short sighted
The arguments presented in the recent commentary by Mr. Roemer are both self-centered and careless. I am disappointed in the irresponsible decision on the part of the Times to publish them at a moment when, as a county, we were clearly headed toward substantial rates of COVID-19 transmission.
I applaud Mr. Roemer and his family for getting vaccinated, a responsible step that too many in our community are still refusing to take. However, by itself and at this moment, this choice is not enough to keep us all safe. His arguments ignore the fact that vaccines remain inaccessible to many people, including the very young and the immunocompromised. They also ignore the fact that in many instances, the decision to get vaccinated is not entirely within the individual’s control (e.g., the 12-18 year-olds and, again, the immunocompromised).
Further, his arguments seem to gloss over the fact that while few vaccinated people get seriously ill, they nevertheless can and do, if unmasked, transmit infections to others less well protected, thereby contributing to the prospect of the emergence of new, more resistant and lethal variants, and to the crowding at hospitals that reduces resources available to those who are sick with other conditions.
Death from COVID-19 is not the only condition carrying potentially life-altering consequences for irresponsible behavior. That this is a “novel” virus means that we don’t yet understand all of the potential implications of infection (no matter how mild it may seem at first glance). There are already indications that some effects do not emerge immediately (e.g., cognitive decline), which suggests that the appropriate response for the time being is one of caution on all sides.
It is not, as Mr. Roemer seems to suggest, a matter of the government having or not having the duty to protect us from ourselves. Rather, it is a matter of us, as a community, having the decency to recognize the duty of protection we owe to those among us who are without the ability to choose. Perhaps Mr. Roemer’s unvaccinated neighbor is not deserving of his protection but what about the 6 year-old or his mother who happens to be undergoing chemotherapy?
To return to the children for a moment: his point about helicopter parents is well taken but irrelevant in this instance. It is not the children who are making these poor decisions. It is institutions like the Board of Education. Begging this and similar bodies to mandate the wearing of masks is thus not at all comparable.
In this case, the “natural consequences” of the bad decision-making Mr. Roemer speaks of could very well be death or lifelong illness for children and other vulnerable people who had no role in effecting those choices to begin with. Is Mr. Roemer really comfortable with this? More importantly, are we?
Sarah Star, Westminster
Need programs addressing family poverty
It was startling to read that county schools chief financial officer Chris Hartlove thinks it “awfully strange” that supplemental funds based on family poverty went down during a pandemic year. While many people were out of jobs there were two large federal appropriations acts passed to mitigate the effects, and as a result millions of children were lifted out of poverty. It would be awfully strange if none of them were in Carroll County, and I hope the programs are continued.
Harry Eagar, Sykesville