All Americans are guaranteed religious freedom; could GOP candidate pass the cookie test? | READER COMMENTARY

All Americans are guaranteed religious freedom

As a religious Christian and a patriotic American, I applaud Mitch Edelman’s Aug. 5 commentary piece explaining that the United States is not a Christian nation.

Like him, I was mortified to see all the so-called “conservatives” in Texas this week at the CPAC conference adulating Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orban, who is a straight up white nationalist and racist. Anyone who thinks that’s what we need in this country wasn’t paying attention in school.

In 1826, shortly before he died, Thomas Jefferson composed this epitaph for his gravestone: “Author of the Declaration of Independence [and] of the Statute of Virginia for religious freedom & Father of the University of Virginia.” Of these three most important accomplishments, he did not mention that he had been president of the United States. The Virginia statute is the precursor of the First Amendment, which guarantees religious liberty to all Americans. Like all the Founding Fathers, Jefferson understood that liberty could not flourish if this were considered a strictly Christian country.

Bruce A. Hake, Union Bridge

Could GOP candidate pass the cookie test?

If you discovered a box of cookies under the bed of your 4-year-old child in violation of house rules, and the child told you (A) they were not my cookies, (B) they were probably planted by Mom, (C) they weren’t actually cookies because they were declared sugar-free and (D) and that your Republican congressman suggested that he needed to see the arrest sheet because he didn’t think they were “real” cookies, would you vote for him in 2022?

Harry Hammond, Finksburg

Battaglia, Miller and Whisler for school board

Many issues face our nation, but none is more important than the state of our schools. COVID has caused extensive learning loss that will be hard to recover from and students have been put through much distress from having to learn from home and wear masks all day. Carroll County Public Schools (with board member Tara Battaglia) took brave action to reopen schools and to lift mask mandates during this period. This election, Battaglia will be joined by Jim Miller and Steve Whisler (aka “BMW”) on the ballot for school board.

Recovering from learning loss is a central issue for the BMW candidates. However, the very nature of how kids are educated will also be on the ballot this November with the introduction of critical race theory (CRT). CRT is a doctrine that promotes the idea that people belong to classes based on race, gender, etc., and that these classes are to be in conflict with each other over who has power in society. This doctrine rejects the premise of the civil rights movement, that we are all equal before the law and that we can share power concurrently and live in harmony. CRT seeks to achieve “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) by actively discriminating against groups that are perceived to have too much power over the others. We’ve seen the results of CRT in neighboring counties as students have testified before the CCPS school board that nonwhite and female students receive leniency in punishment versus white males, and that much discord between students has occurred. In practice, DEI is just code for bigotry, inequity, and exclusiveness. It discriminates based on immutable characteristics and creates a tribal mentality that pits students against one another.

More disturbing is the health curriculum, which introduces the concept that gender is “fluid.” It does this at a critical age when young children are just developing self-awareness and launches inexperienced minds into a confusing and false world of identities. Adolescents going through puberty are introduced to diverse forms of sexuality and gender Identity that will add further confusion to an already turbulent time for young adults. In both cases, these are destabilizing events for children and unequivocally abusive. The introduction of this health policy is a generalized approach that will damage the 99% for the sake of the 1%.

Battaglia, Miller, Whisler are the only candidates opposed to CRT. Vote BMW for BOE this November!

Joseph Cesca, Westminster