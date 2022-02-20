Carroll County commissioner candidate touts experience; school board hopeful wants excellence in classroom | COMMENTARY

Commissioner candidate touts county experience
My name is David Reese, and I have filed as a candidate for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners in District 2, which is the Hampstead/Finksburg/Gamber area. Subject to the approval of the redistricting map, my area may extend to the Manchester/Lineboro area.
I have lived in Carroll County for 48 years and had a very rewarding, 30-year career in the Carroll County government. I started with the county in 1988 as a roads operations employee and was promoted to numerous management positions throughout my career. When I retired, in 2018, I was the deputy director of Public Works, overseeing five operational bureaus — roads, engineering, solid waste, fleet management and transit.
I am currently employed by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as their procurement officer. My career has given me a unique, first-person perspective into the inner workings of the county government, along with an acute understanding of the needs of the families of our county.
During my career, I served under several Boards of Commissioners. While they all had the best intentions, they all lacked the one thing that I possess: Experience in day-to-day operations of the county, and familiarity with the people who make the county work. As a result, too much time was consumed as they went through a “learning process”.
Being elected in November and taking office in December, the commissioners will already be in the process of preparing the budget for the next fiscal year. Through my familiarity with the county budget process, I will be ready to act on my first day. This is extremely important in this election cycle as there is a real possibility that four of the five commissioners will be brand new and inexperienced in county government.
I am a strong advocate for our public safety, police, fire and health care communities. I support a strong education, and vow to work with all those responsible for continuing to provide the best education experience possible for our children.
Carroll County deserves a commissioner who will represent not only their district, but all the citizens of Carroll County. Someone who can step in the position knowing what it takes to handle the needs of the county and our citizens on a daily basis.
Leadership has been an integral part of my career for over 30 years and I look forward to continuing that role as your County Commissioner.
Dave Reese, Hampstead
Reese is a Republican candidate for the Carroll County Board of Commissioner for District 2
School board hopeful wants excellence in classroom
I am Tom Scanlan and am a candidate for the Carroll County Board of Education. I was a reading specialist and English teacher for 33 years, first at North Carroll High School and then Westminster High School. During my career, I worked with the most at-risk students as well as the highfliers. Every student deserves the opportunity to be successful, and I pledge to work to that end.
For our school system to move forward, we need to dedicate ourselves to the task of ensuring excellence in the classroom. First, we need to attract and retain the highest quality educators through competitive salaries and a supportive work environment. Too many of our educators leave Carroll to earn more in neighboring counties. Instead of Carroll being the training ground for other districts, wouldn’t it be better if we were the preferred destination for those educators? Nothing is more important than guaranteeing equal opportunity and success for our students with a highly qualified staff.
Robust funding for our school system is vital. The Board of Education must work collaboratively with the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and our state delegation in Annapolis to ensure adequate funding for our schools. Additionally, the Board of Education and CCPS must be good stewards of our finite resources. An important part of our job is to be sure that every dollar is utilized properly.
Education is a team effort. Without our cafeteria workers, bus drivers and custodians, we would not be able to open our doors. School nurses are vital to the well-being of our students. Under the leadership of Sheriff Jim DeWees, school resource officers have been a success. Instructional assistants are an invaluable resource, helping individuals or small groups wherever needed. Administrators, school counselors, classroom teachers and resource specialists are all part of the team working to help all students.
The year CCPS closed three schools, it was vividly clear how important those schools were to the surrounding communities. Now more than ever, we need to refocus our schools as community centers where we can celebrate our common values. PTAs, PTOs, and booster organizations are vital for building our school communities. When schools partner with local businesses, everyone benefits.
At the risk of sounding overly idealistic, I believe we can achieve great things through dialogue, understanding, and compassion. I ask for your support as we look ahead to the June primary election.
Tom Scanlan, Westminster
Scanlan is a candidate for the Carroll County Board of Education