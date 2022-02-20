Carroll County commissioner candidate touts experience; school board hopeful wants excellence in classroom | COMMENTARY

For our school system to move forward, we need to dedicate ourselves to the task of ensuring excellence in the classroom. First, we need to attract and retain the highest quality educators through competitive salaries and a supportive work environment. Too many of our educators leave Carroll to earn more in neighboring counties. Instead of Carroll being the training ground for other districts, wouldn’t it be better if we were the preferred destination for those educators? Nothing is more important than guaranteeing equal opportunity and success for our students with a highly qualified staff.