Letters: Why are Republicans against Jan. 6 commission?; ‘Irked’ by far left, Times columnist | READER COMMENTARY

Why are Republicans against Jan. 6 commission?
Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi! That’s all we heard from Republicans in Congress for several years and millions of tax dollars spent. Four Americans were killed during a raid on the American consulate in Libya. The Republicans blamed then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the deaths because of failures in intelligence and preparation. They grilled her for 11 hours during Congressional hearings.
Fast-forward to 2021. The Democrats and some Republicans want a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol to stop the electoral vote count. Beforehand, 147 Republicans, including Andy Harris, voted to not honor the electoral vote count and overthrow the election, i.e., Trump’s Big Lie. During the riot, Trump supporters and insurrectionists, not Antifa (why would anyone other than fascists oppose anti-fascists?) beat Capitol police officers with lead pipes, sprayed them with toxic chemicals, smashed windows and doors, chanted “hang Mike Pence” for not going along with Trump’s coup. They even built a gallows outside the Capitol for Pence. Hundreds of Capitol police were injured and some died.
Several Republicans indicated it was nothing more than normal tourists visiting on a normal day. All but 35 Republicans in the House voted against a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the facts leading up to the insurrection and attack on the Capitol. Senate Republicans defeated the bill by filibuster (54 for the commission/35 against). The minority wins again.
Minority Leader McCarthy assigned someone to negotiate a process for conducting the commission. Once a fair process was worked out and he got everything he wanted, McCarthy opposed the commission. Bad faith negotiating, pure and simple.
So what are Republicans hiding? Is McCarthy afraid of testifying about his call to Trump on that day? Are they afraid that we will learn that some Republicans in Congress conspired with Trump and the insurrectionists to overthrow our democracy in a planned coup? Are they afraid Trump will be called to testify under oath?
During the Civil War, Confederate forces never directly attacked the Capitol. Trump did nothing to stop or prevent the Jan. 6 attack. We need a Ccmmission to find the truth behind the attack so we can prevent another one. It’s time to end the filibuster and save our democracy.
David J Iacono, Westminster
‘Irked’ by far left, Times columnist
Columnist Tom Zirpoli must study the internet, CNN, MSNBC and only God knows where else to come up with his weekly column. He once used Donald Trump’s name 22 times in his column of supposed true facts, all of which could be contested. Where does he find the time?
His May 19 column (”In their own words: Republican leaders on Trump, the election, Jan. 6 and the recount”) on the election is quotes picked and chosen by him. The fact is, vote total was the highest ever because more “people” voted that ever before. The COVID-19 panic caused mail-in voters at an all-time high. Anyone could vote. Voters were chased down, handed ballots and told who to vote for. How do you prove it? Very tough once ballots are counted. Even late votes from inner cities were allowed.
The Democrats control all major cities and the crime and poverty level is off the chart. If they can’t control a major city, how can we expect them to control our country? To be fair, I recognize Biden now takes off his mask if he is in the field by himself, doesn’t always trip on the tramp boarding the presidential plane, and doesnt always have gaffes when his teleprompter goes out. Also, his own Cabinet is headed by people of every sex, gender, color, etc., no matter their actual credentials. If there was a secretary of animal wildlife, he would possibly choose a baboon.
I know I said I was done writing letters to the editor, but the far left just can’t stop. I was getting irked and more irked and people on the street, the real people of our great Carroll County, asked me to continue. Zirpoli makes it easy to do so.
Harry H. Griffith Sr., Hampstead