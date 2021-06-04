Letters: Why are Republicans against Jan. 6 commission?; ‘Irked’ by far left, Times columnist | READER COMMENTARY

The Democrats control all major cities and the crime and poverty level is off the chart. If they can’t control a major city, how can we expect them to control our country? To be fair, I recognize Biden now takes off his mask if he is in the field by himself, doesn’t always trip on the tramp boarding the presidential plane, and doesnt always have gaffes when his teleprompter goes out. Also, his own Cabinet is headed by people of every sex, gender, color, etc., no matter their actual credentials. If there was a secretary of animal wildlife, he would possibly choose a baboon.