Letters: Complex political issues require adult discussions; Trump’s pandemic phenomenon; Yes, it is time to move on | READER COMMENTARY

Complex political issues require adult discussions
Our biggest political problem is the inability to have adult discussions! Complex issues are whittled down to bumper stickers, hats, memes, T-shirts and echo chambers.
The first climate change article was published in 1912. The article said “2 million tons of coal being burned a year adds 7 million tons of CO2 to the atmosphere. Tends to make the air a more effective blanket and raises its temperatures.”
A problem where science is settled but our politics is the “senator with a snowball” and a former president who said “climate change is a hoax invented by the Chinese.” Fox is acting like canceling the KeystoneXL pipeline is the end of the world. Did they act that way when the DVD replaced the VCR? Probably not because the VCR industry didn’t own congress. This company lost a project, it doesn’t mean people are unemployed. Doubtful that a large company only had one project. Seriously, we’re going to argue over transitioning from burning for energy to harnessing free clean energy? A ton of small business opportunities being missed because society clings to dinosaurs. Don’t believe me, go to StartEngine.com and you’ll see innovative energy ideas that will require installers, designers, inspectors, laborers, etc etc.
Changing to recyclable carryout food containers is a local issue. In the early 2000s, every week in the Carroll County Times there was an article written about our garbage problem. Clinging to Styrofoam was something I never imagined. Harnessing free energy and less waste, boy that’s controversial! Are you really against doing things smarter to own the libs?
Health insurance premiums increase faster than inflation, wages and sometimes GDP, while coverage decreases. The people who recognize this economic predicament are called “socialists.” Fear word or just a way of avoiding the subject? Some 22 studies report Medicare for All would save money, estimates are between $2-5 trillion in savings over 10 years. A realistic solution that fixes an enormous problem.
If the GOP doesn’t like it, bring something to the table. Difficult, when the Trump 2020 campaign didn’t bother developing a policy platform and the release of his health care plan has been 2 weeks away since he came down the escalator in 2015. Do you want health insurance to eat up your salary/raises or should we address the problem?
We don’t address problems because some voters decided to stop researching and trust bumper stickers, hats, memes, T-shirts and echo chambers.
Jeremy Myers
Hampstead
Trump’s pandemic phenomenon
I do find it intriguing that both Boris Johnson and Donald Trump uniquely survived COVID-19 while tens of thousands their ages in England and America died from the virus.
Perhaps Trump apologist and Trump deflector Joe Vigliotti in his next column will explain the origins of this unique pandemic phenomenon and thereby bring a small measure of closure to Carroll County families of Trump’s (if not also of Johnson’s) late, less well-heeled contemporaries, including white, Black, brown, middle class and the poor among us.
John Witiak
Union Bridge
Yes, it is time to move on
Columnist M.K. Sprinkle (”Trump is gone and it’s time to move on”) is right. When will the Republicans get over the fact that Trump lost the election and that Joe Biden is now the President? Just wondering!
Patricia Roop Hollinger
Westminster