Letters: Better education options than staring at a screen all day; Accomplishments? Here are some of Trump’s failures | READER COMMENTARY

CCPS underpays both teachers and subs, so the teacher attrition and sub shortage that originally prevented fall reopening is no surprise at all; changing the requirements of substitutes to high school grads at $16.75/ hour was. Then again, the current situation of kids sitting in classrooms on laptops all day just with a sub as a room monitor roughly equates to babysitter pay, so that sounds about right. For teachers pulling double-time though, their stagnant pay rate is more than injustice.