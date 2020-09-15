Letters: The Gospel According to Joe Biden; Kudos to Union Bridge mayor; Didn’t like ‘trashing’ of Fort McHenry | READER COMMENTARY

The Gospel according to Biden
Despite common assumptions, our founders did not believe in a total separation of faith and politics. Thomas Paine said, “As the union between spiritual freedom and political liberty seems nearly inseparable, it is our duty to defend both.” Rather, they simply rejected the rule of church leaders in government. For them, faith was intertwined with politics. How is this relevant today? The media portray presidential nominee Joe Biden as a faithful Catholic, while his views on human life and religious liberty say otherwise.
In the 1970s, Biden expressed his opposition to Roe v. Wade. However, the senator has grown in his support for this evil. Today, his official campaign platform states, “Biden will work to codify Roe v. Wade .. And do everything in [his] power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate the constitutional right to an abortion.” He has also promised to use taxpayer money to refund Planned Parenthood. All of this is in clear violation of the church that Biden claims to love. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “Direct abortion ... is gravely contrary to the moral law (CCC 2271).”
During a Democratic debate, a reporter questioned Biden on the issue of being a Catholic and being pro-choice. Biden responded by saying he only personally opposes abortion. This begs an interesting question. If Joe Biden only “personally” accepts Church teaching that life begins at conception, does that mean he only “personally” opposes the murder of a child outside the womb?
Furthermore, Biden has shown strong opposition to conscience protection of faithful Catholics, especially in the health care field. In 2013, the Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of religious sisters dedicated to serving the poor and elderly with their lives, began a long legal battle as they faced millions of dollars of fines. Their crime? Following Catholic teaching and refusing to provide contraception in their healthcare plans, in opposition to the HHS contraception mandate.
Seven years later, the sisters are experiencing a brief respite from the battle. Unfortunately, this piece will end if presidential nominee Joe Biden takes the White House. On July 9, CNA reported, “Former vice president Joe Biden pledged on Wednesday to reinstate Obama-era policies that would require the Little Sisters of the Poor to ensure access to birth control and abortifacients for employees in violation of their religious beliefs.” Ironically, Joe Biden believes women have a choice to have an abortion, but wants to force religious sisters to violate their beliefs.
Biden and the media characterize him as a devout Catholic. This is a clear misrepresentation. In order that the truth may be served, this lie must be publicly exposed.
Peter Baugher
Westminster
Kudos to Union Bridge mayor
As residents of Union Bridge for 40 years, Marian and I want to take a minute to share our gratitude for the work Mayor Perry Jones Jr. has done over those four decades.
Long time member of the Union Bridge Town Council, serving as Town Council member and multiple terms as mayor, Mr. Jones, in 2002, was elected as Carroll County’s first Black county commissioner. Besides devoting himself over decades to the Union Bridge Fire Company and taking an active roll in improving the services of fire companies throughout Carroll County and the state of Maryland, our mayor also now serves as president of the Maryland Municipal League.
His tireless, decades-long, heartfelt dedication to serving all the citizens of our town, county and state deserve the highest honor that citizens can bestow.
Congratulations, sir. And thank you.
John and Marian Witiak
Union Bridge
Didn’t like ‘trashing’ of Fort McHenry
In my long life, I have never seen anything more disgusting than the Republican Party trashing Fort McHenry with political signs. Any political party that would do such a think should be turned out of office immediately.
James G. Hirtle
