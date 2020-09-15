Letters: The Gospel According to Joe Biden; Kudos to Union Bridge mayor; Didn’t like ‘trashing’ of Fort McHenry | READER COMMENTARY

In the 1970s, Biden expressed his opposition to Roe v. Wade. However, the senator has grown in his support for this evil. Today, his official campaign platform states, “Biden will work to codify Roe v. Wade .. And do everything in [his] power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate the constitutional right to an abortion.” He has also promised to use taxpayer money to refund Planned Parenthood. All of this is in clear violation of the church that Biden claims to love. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “Direct abortion ... is gravely contrary to the moral law (CCC 2271).”