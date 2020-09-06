Letters: An empty feeling without high school sports; BLM about ordinary folks advocating for change; First lady’s dress is immaterial | READER COMMENTARY

People started asking themselves, what if this had been my son, my student, my co-worker, my neighbor? For the first time in my life, I made a cardboard poster and stood in downtown Westminster at a BLM rally in June. I had tears streaming down my mask-covered face that first day. I stood with politicians and police officers and mostly white citizens. I was so proud that even in conservative Carroll County, people were finally admitting that black lives mattered. These peaceful protests continue in Carroll County, throughout this country, and around the world.