Letters: Support for Titus for Circuit Court; Endorsing Titus in judge race; Bright view from our room

Editor’s Note: Primary election mail-in ballots are now being accepted, three drop-off boxes will open on May 21 and two polling places will be open on June 2, though in-person voting is highly discouraged. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through May 26, as space allows.
Support for Titus for Circuit Court
Spring brings warm weather, flowers, softball, and primary elections. I can’t help but notice there doesn’t seem to be as much hype this year as there was in 2016. I predict that will change once society moves forward from quarantine to opening back up. I hope so anyway.
Here locally we have a very important race for Circuit Court Judge. Judge Richard Titus is currently sitting on the bench and has the experience needed to fill the position. All someone has to do is ask around and you will hear individuals of all walks of life tell you how fair and honest he is.
I see endorsement after endorsement lining up behind him. Although that means a lot to me when I look at someone to fill the judgeship, I like to look at the person and make up my own mind as well.
I met Judge Titus several years ago and although his resume and accomplishments speak very much for themselves. I was drawn to support him for another reason. He is a softball dad. Why does that matter? You wouldn’t ask if you had a daughter that played softball. I have great respect for any dad who gets up on Saturday/Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m. just to have their daughter on the field at 6 a.m. to play ball. The countless hours at the practice field, in the backyard, or shopping for softball gear are exhausting, but memories that you never forget.
All of us who’ve had children play sports or compete understand that any parent that will give up the countless hours needed to help and support their son/daughter is a person of character, integrity, and a true example of what we need as Carroll County Circuit judge. For this reason, I support Judge Titus in his race to remain on the Circuit Court.
Jason R. Sidock
Union Mills
Endorsing Titus in judge race
I have been practicing law for almost 35 years, the last 13 in a Carroll County office. I have worked with, and met, thousands of attorneys and as I have a litigation practice appeared before many judges. Based on all those years of experience I can tell you Judge Titus is one of the best.
I dealt with Judge Titus often before he took the bench and referred matters to him outside my areas of practice. When I served on the Mount Airy Town Council he was our attorney. He is one of the finest legal minds I have ever met. He is also a good listener, level headed and kind. He knows and understands the law how to fairly apply it. Carroll County is fortunate to have him on the bench and everyone should vote to make sure he stays there.
Peter Ramsey Helt
Mount Airy
Bright view from our room
Everyday is brighter when a worker comes by ...
We don’t have to ask, or we don’t have to cry.
The view from our room is a very special one,
The flags are always flying through rain or the sun ...
Flood lights are on them to allow us to see,
Until we turn in from a day full of glee ...
We feel loved to have arrived here at the right time,
Before all the shut-down plenty of food that is fine!
There is a wish that I pray for and win if I could,
That all folks everywhere be treated this good!
And when we might not know left from our right,
We know that our VIEW will always be BRIGHT.
Barbara Boston
Westminster
The author is a retired pediatric nurse living at Brightview Senior Living.