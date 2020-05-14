Letters: Support for Titus for Circuit Court; Endorsing Titus in judge race; Bright view from our room

I met Judge Titus several years ago and although his resume and accomplishments speak very much for themselves. I was drawn to support him for another reason. He is a softball dad. Why does that matter? You wouldn’t ask if you had a daughter that played softball. I have great respect for any dad who gets up on Saturday/Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m. just to have their daughter on the field at 6 a.m. to play ball. The countless hours at the practice field, in the backyard, or shopping for softball gear are exhausting, but memories that you never forget.