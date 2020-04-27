Letters: Columnist should criticize WHO, China, not Trump; Voting by mail is the way to go

Historically viruses were named for the geographic region were they originated (Ebola for the Ebola river in Africa, Lyme disease for Old Lyme Connecticut etc.), but the WHO named this Wuhan virus, COVID-19 (coronavirus-2019) to be politically correct. Make no mistake, this is the Chinese Wuhan-virus (maybe China Institute of Virology virus) and China tried to hide the outbreak. China lied to the world about what was happening, muzzled their doctors, stopped their people from coming into, or out of, Wuhan and allowed tens of thousands of Wuhan citizens to travel all over the world and spread the pandemic.