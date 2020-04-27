Letters: Columnist should criticize WHO, China, not Trump; Voting by mail is the way to go

Columnist should criticize WHO, China, not Trump
This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s April 22 column, “Trump vs. the World Health Organization.” Zirpoli states, “Trump is trying to rewrite history” and his “target for blame is the World Health Organization (WHO) and he has stopped their US funding." President Trump actually said funding would be on hold for 60 to 90 days pending a review, because the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet and share information about the Wuhan virus in a timely and transparent manner.
Historically viruses were named for the geographic region were they originated (Ebola for the Ebola river in Africa, Lyme disease for Old Lyme Connecticut etc.), but the WHO named this Wuhan virus, COVID-19 (coronavirus-2019) to be politically correct. Make no mistake, this is the Chinese Wuhan-virus (maybe China Institute of Virology virus) and China tried to hide the outbreak. China lied to the world about what was happening, muzzled their doctors, stopped their people from coming into, or out of, Wuhan and allowed tens of thousands of Wuhan citizens to travel all over the world and spread the pandemic.
Zirpoli credits WHO with slowing the spread of the Wuhan virus, but the reality is the WHO was complicit with China, failed to do its job and helped let the genie out of the bottle. Anyone with any sense knows a failure of this magnitude requires a postmortem and that’s what President Trump is doing.
WHO’s mission is to operate as an apolitical international institution within the United Nations and their director-general, an Ethiopian national, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was accused of covering up cholera outbreaks in Ethiopia and Sudan before this pandemic. Tedros also appointed Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe president that collapsed his country’s healthcare and economy) as goodwill ambassador for health, but had to rescind the appointment after an international outcry.
Now reports suggest that the WHO helped Beijing disseminate propaganda, downplayed the extent of the disease, and delayed ordering a public health emergency. In late January, Tedros met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and praised the Chinese government for “setting a new standard for outbreak control” and its “openness to sharing information.” But, we still don’t have full transparency.
Only one country benefits from this pandemic: China. The question is, why does Zirpoli attack President Trump and defend China (and organizations submissive to them), which is responsible for the death of tens of thousands of Americans and destroying our economy?
Carl Burdette
Westminster
Voting by mail is the way to go
Voting by mail should replace voting at the polls in it’s entirety. The two institutions that can definitely be trusted are the County Board of Elections and the United States Postal Service.
The money saved by eliminating the need for poll workers could be used to offer free postage on the envelopes used to vote by mail. The person voting would also have more time to consider what they are voting for and would not be confined to the hours of the polling place. It would also prevent unwanted entry to schools and churches from anyone trying to harm someone.
In addition, the voter would not be harassed by someone trying to place unsolicited campaign literature into their hand. The additional revenue would boost the Postal Service and perhaps keep it afloat until we as a country are able to vote online. Voting by mail would solve the registered voter problem and guarantee safe passage of the ballots to the County Board of Elections.
Joe Bialek
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Cleveland