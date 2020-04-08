Letters: ‘Rational thought’ on Trump’s handling of pandemic; Social distancing goes well with sunrise services; Workers who kept country running want to get back to work

First, can anyone out there think of some politician or presidential wannabe who they can honestly say would have addressed and handled the now relevant coronavirus differently and more competently than President Trump? Did he underestimate the severity of the virus’ impact early on? Sure. So did I, so did you, and so did all the media. This is not to exonerate the president, but like the majority of us, a virus inflicting people thousands of miles away wasn’t at the top of his priority list, and it wasn’t on ours either.