Letters: ‘Rational thought’ on Trump’s handling of pandemic; Social distancing goes well with sunrise services; Workers who kept country running want to get back to work

‘Rational thought’ on Trump’s handling of pandemic
While eagerly awaiting the daily hate-filled, vile, venomous letter to the editor or column from this publication, I had what I hope is a rational thought or two.
First, can anyone out there think of some politician or presidential wannabe who they can honestly say would have addressed and handled the now relevant coronavirus differently and more competently than President Trump? Did he underestimate the severity of the virus’ impact early on? Sure. So did I, so did you, and so did all the media. This is not to exonerate the president, but like the majority of us, a virus inflicting people thousands of miles away wasn’t at the top of his priority list, and it wasn’t on ours either.
Now that it’s exploded worldwide, he’s out there everyday, surrounded by medical experts, walking the public through what’s going, and giving updates. Still, some pundits are critical of the daily press conference, calling it a mini-Trump rally. Then again, as we know, if Trump played a nine-hole round of golf with Melania and had a better score, the headline the next day would be, “Trump Beats Melania!”
Second, in my many years of following media coverage of politics, I have never witnessed such disrespect and out and out irreverence for a president. Even when we were sitting No. 20 in line to buy gasoline in 1979 under Jimmy Carter, I don’t remember this level of derangement.
So I ask myself this question. Why in the world would anyone subject themselves to the slings and arrows this man absorbs each and every day? He’s a billionaire for goodness sake! Why not just take his money and enjoys the fruits of his labor? Maybe it’s because this man dances to a different drummer than the rest of us. He actually seems to enjoy firing back at his detractors. In fact, I get the impression that he really enjoys the fight. Go after him and he comes right back at you!
We can all concur that there are many things not to like about Trump, and I for one sure wouldn’t like to be in his employ. To say that he is a control freak would be an understatement. But even with all the negatives and the constant salving of the man’s massive ego, we are forced to ask, “Why in God’s name would he want to endure this for four more years?”
Maybe, just maybe, the answer is he loves his country. And it’s that simple!
Dave Price
Sykesville
Social distancing goes well with sunrise services
Church attenders are conflicted by the desire to assemble with other believers versus the government directives to separate for the sake of virus suppression.
An Easter solution is sunrise services, which are not new and are normally held outdoors so safe social distancing should be easily be maintained between the maximum number of attendees allowed by law.
So, make plans churches.
Edward “Merritt” Walsh
Westminster
Workers who kept country running want to get back to work
Regarding the coronavirus crisis, I will be glad when the ban is removed so I can get back to American Federation of State County and Municipalities Employees Chapter 1 of Maryland union meetings. You know, the ones that worked in corrections, police, fire, secretaries, hospitals and too many jobs to list here. The ones that kept the country running.
We are getting up in years, but we are resourceful and want to get back to work for the betterment of the country.
William Stevens
Keymar
The writer is vice president of the AFSCME retirees chapter 1.