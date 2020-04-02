Letters: Columnist omits facts about Trump’s bungling of this crisis; Endorsing Judge Titus for Circuit Court; Don’t forget Obama’s role in this crisis

There is a contested election for one of the spots on our Circuit Court. Richard Titus is the only person running who is a judge and has been approved by Gov. Hogan. As an attorney who has been practicing nearly a quarter of a century, I fully understand the importance of having a qualified bench. The Circuit Court handles all serious criminal cases, family law matters and all jury trials (I may have left out some additional areas that I do not practice). In other words, the Circuit Court makes the most important judicial decisions that affect our community and our daily lives. It is not a position that we should vote on lightly.