Letters: We need to fund ‘Blueprint for Maryland’s Future'

“If she says the numbers are good,” he declared, “I’m ready to go.” So said John Glenn before he started his historic journey during which he became the first American to orbit the Earth. “She” in this case was Katherine Johnson, who died last Monday at the age of 101. Obituaries are sad, but they also reveal the way extraordinary people have, each in their own way, redefined the meaning of a life well-lived. Go ahead and watch “Hidden Figures,” or even better, read the book, and learn about the extraordinary women who performed the calculations that made spaceflight possible, and in so doing helped our country edge just a little bit closer to actually realizing the promises of our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.