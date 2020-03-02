Letters: We need to fund ‘Blueprint for Maryland’s Future'

We need to fund ‘Blueprint for Maryland’s Future'
“If she says the numbers are good,” he declared, “I’m ready to go.” So said John Glenn before he started his historic journey during which he became the first American to orbit the Earth. “She” in this case was Katherine Johnson, who died last Monday at the age of 101. Obituaries are sad, but they also reveal the way extraordinary people have, each in their own way, redefined the meaning of a life well-lived. Go ahead and watch “Hidden Figures,” or even better, read the book, and learn about the extraordinary women who performed the calculations that made spaceflight possible, and in so doing helped our country edge just a little bit closer to actually realizing the promises of our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
And certainly you will find something more inspirational in what you read or in what you watch than “Big Fat No,” Sen. Justin Ready’s response to a funding proposal for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. If that really was the quote of last week, as selected by the editor of this paper, then we all had better pledge here and now to live more interesting lives. I spoke with Sen. Ready the day Mrs. Johnson died, and he asked me, “How much would it cost to properly educate all of the children in Baltimore City?”
I don’t know, and neither does he, but I do know that if the next Katherine Johnson is in an elementary school somewhere in Baltimore, and we can do what is necessary in order to help her realize her potential, then this would be money well spent. And if as I suspect there are thousands of such students, then the spending would result in the bargain of the century. If we really want to make Maryland “Open for Business, then let’s make sure all Maryland students have access to the opportunities only a world-class education can provide.
Finally, I have a question for Sen. Ready. Every morning, I say the Pledge of Allegiance with my students at South Carroll. What is he willing to spend to make “Liberty and Justice for All” a reality for all Americans, regardless of skin color or ZIP code of birth? My guess is his answer would be, “Not nearly enough.”
The Blueprint is exactly as advertised, what we need to do to make Maryland’s schools the best in the nation. Let’s get it done.
Gary Foote
Westminster
Where are we headed as a country?
Regarding government job reports, how many of them are low-paying jobs or good union jobs with benefits? They will never tell us. It is time we have a breakdown of where the jobs are going and the pay.
If the economy is so good, why are there so many late model vehicles for sale by the owner? And with so many conservative federal judges, the working person will not have a chance in the system. Unless you are a big corporation or are rich, your rights will be eroded one decision at a time.
William Stevens
Keymar