Letters: Shame on those who acquitted Trump; Electoral college needed; Why do local police need automatic weapons?

To columnist Frank Batavick, I didn’t like your president, Mr. Obama, but I respected his office and the man. He was my president then and did his term of eight years as a do-nothing president, so be it. President Trump, from the day he took office, the Democrats said he would be impeached. they had all kinds of theories and made-up schemes. The Democratic Party was, is and will be obsessed with this man of the people being our great president. All their plots have been debunked. He wasn’t impeached by Congress but by the Democratic representatives.