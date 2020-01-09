It’s clear that the scale of this problem requires a large-scale, systematic response. We need to get past the rhetoric and emotion, and start talking about solutions. The reality is, an effective response to the problem of climate change does not have to come with a huge price tag or require us to make drastic changes to our way of life. A carbon fee and dividend, such as the one proposed by the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763, enjoys bipartisan support because it’s simple, yet effective. It’s a market-based approach to lowering emissions that will create jobs, put money into people’s pockets, and preserve America’s place as a leader in the 21st century global economy. It does this without growing the government or creating any burdensome new environmental regulations.