Liberals eating so much crow they’re now endangered
In the Sept. 20 Wall Street Journal, there was an article stating that North America’s overall bird population has dropped by about 3 billion, or 29%, since 1970.
In the last three years, some of that bird demise can be attributed to the liberal Democrats, leftist and socialists across the nation, which include some of your columnists, like Dean Minnich and Tom Zirpoli and others who like to trash President Trump. They have been eating so much crow that the government is considering putting the crows on the endangered species list.
I would like to suggest to these liberals to follow Chick-fil-A’s advice and eat more chicken, or help the poor farmers out by eating more beef. Please, please let the crows alone.
In writing this letter, I guarantee you there has been no collusion between me and the crows. There has been no high crimes or misdemeanors committed in my efforts to save the crows.
Marvin Flickinger
Taneytown
Wildfires show we must meet climate challenge head-on
The ongoing wildfires in Australia, brought on by prolonged periods of drought and high winds, are yet another reminder of the threat that climate change poses to our society. It’s true that it’s impossible to blame any single natural disaster on human-caused climate change. At the same time, the scientific consensus is that if we continue burning fossil fuels at our current rate, we’ll see more and more frequent occurrences of extreme weather that threatens our homes and livelihoods.
It’s clear that the scale of this problem requires a large-scale, systematic response. We need to get past the rhetoric and emotion, and start talking about solutions. The reality is, an effective response to the problem of climate change does not have to come with a huge price tag or require us to make drastic changes to our way of life. A carbon fee and dividend, such as the one proposed by the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763, enjoys bipartisan support because it’s simple, yet effective. It’s a market-based approach to lowering emissions that will create jobs, put money into people’s pockets, and preserve America’s place as a leader in the 21st century global economy. It does this without growing the government or creating any burdensome new environmental regulations.
Climate change is a tough problem, and it’s not going away any time soon. The Australian wildfires remind us that the cost of inaction is too great to ignore. But working together, we can meet this challenge head-on.
Alex Hall
Catonsville
Enough negative letters about Trump
Referring to David Iacono’s letter to the editor about Trump’s immorality ["Why’d it take so long to see that Trump’s immoral," Jan. 5], I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: You can fool some of the people all the time, and you can fool all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all the people all of the time.
But, David, you don’t seem to realize that. You keep continually writing nasty, negative letters to the editor concerning President Trump.
Herb Pletcher
Harney
Gun control needed so police can protect us
It’s time for the politicians to take up gun control. Guns kill more people than anything else. And it’s time for the IRS to tax the NRA. After all, guns kill more people than anything else.
After all, the police can not protect and serve if Congress does not do their job. Or does the almighty dollar mean more to them than the lives of people?
William Stevens
Keymar