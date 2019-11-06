Columnist recalls McCarthy, who was right all along
Joe Vigliotti’s Oct. 25 op-ed “Russian collusion, impeachment could join Salem witch hunt in our lexicon” is a breath of fall amidst the hot air of unrelenting fake news. Vigliotti eloquently revisits forgotten Cold War history. I can envision Congressman Richard Nixon of the House Committee on Un-American Activities retrieving the pumpkin patch “papers” at Whittaker Chambers’ Westminster farm.
Yet Vigliotti’s best mention is McCarthy. McCarthy was hero to many Americans because he was right.
The most important book on old Joe is M. Stanton Evans’ encyclopedic 2009 “Blacklisted by History: The Untold Story of Senator Joe McCarthy and His Fight Against America’s Enemies.” The Left likes to pretend that hundreds of Soviet agents and fellow travelers kicked off the U.S. government payroll were mere schoolboys. On the contrary, many worked to overthrow our government.
The biggest traitors, like Alger Hiss and Harry Dexter White, steered U.S. policy, giving Eastern Europe to Stalin and China to Mao.
At the collapse of the Soviet Union and a brief opening of KGB archives, investigators matched up code names from our Army’s ultra-secret Operation Venona decrypts of Soviet spy cable traffic. Beyond a doubt, many an American glowed bright red who once cried foul.
McCarthy’s astounding 50-29 Gallup approval in January 1954 only faded after it became public that his wunderkind chief counsel Roy Cohn took a loving shine to G. David Schine, badgering the Army for Schine’s preferential duty assignment. That, along with some McCarthy blow-ups later, allowed the establishment to divert attention away from the civilian red moles at Fort Monmouth.
McCarthy’s renowned defense attorney, Edward Bennett Williams, demolished the swamp lynch mob but found out the Senate was no court of law. Cheered on by President Eisenhower, the liberal-dominated Senate (with its thin Republican numerical control) waited until after the mid-term elections to “condemn” McCarthy on a flimsy conduct-unbecoming charge.
Peter B. Hrycenko
Allentown, Pennsylvania
Time to put country above party, self-interest
As I think about the Trump administration’s corruption and betrayal of our democracy, national security, and American institutions, I consider the words of President Abraham Lincoln. “At what point shall we expect the approach of danger? Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant to step the Ocean and crush us at a blow? Never! All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.” The party of Lincoln has become the anti-democratic, anti-American cult of Trump. threatening our democracy and national security.
Our long-held moral values as a nation, our Constitution, our democratic institutions, our laws and our national security are all threatened under the authoritarianism and corruption of Donald J Trump and his cronies. Republicans have opted to put party above country and the Constitution in support of our pro-Russian President. They violate their oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
Now is the time for real Americans and patriots, who love this country and put country above party and self-interest, to stand up and be heard through words and action against the authoritarianism and corruption of the Trump cult. We are at a crossroads in the survival of our Republic. At the Constitutional convention in 1787, a woman asked Benjamin Franklin what kind of government we have. Franklin responded “ A republic if we can keep it.”
David J. Iacono
Westminster
Trump’s actions call for impeachment
There has been plenty of conversation about whether President Trump’s call to the Ukraine’s leader constituted a “misdemeanor” or a “high crime.” That’s what Trump would like the country to debate, believing you can’t (or shouldn’t) Impeach a president “on just a phone call."
Trump should be impeached because he withheld crucial funds, approved by Congress, from being sent to the Ukraine. He stood in the way of these funds being given for no other reason than to improve his chances of winning in the next election and he did not get Congressional approval. That is the real reason he should be impeached, more important than his threat on a phone call!
Wallace Wolff
Westminster