As I think about the Trump administration’s corruption and betrayal of our democracy, national security, and American institutions, I consider the words of President Abraham Lincoln. “At what point shall we expect the approach of danger? Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant to step the Ocean and crush us at a blow? Never! All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.” The party of Lincoln has become the anti-democratic, anti-American cult of Trump. threatening our democracy and national security.