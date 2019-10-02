Disagrees with columnist about Trump
There is no Trump derangement syndrome, as stated by M.K. Sprinkle in her Sunday column (“Plot thickens as Trump Derangement Syndrome leads to impeachment inquiry”). Trump is not an unconventional president but rather an unethical one.
In her community voices column, she states that even before he was inaugurated, Democrats were ready to impeach him. Democrats didn’t know him. Well, most did know him, they heard the Access Hollywood tapes, they saw him mock the disabled and disparage Hispanics. They heard him collude with the Russians asking for Clinton’s emails. They heard of the many women who accused him of sexual misconduct and even rape.
Let’s get to the current matter of quid pro quo with the Ukrainian President. The evidence you state is hearsay, that is old news. No one today is denying any of the facts in the complaint. You state that hearsay evidence is inadmissible. In fact, Congress is not a court, thereby hearsay exemptions don’t exist. President Clinton was impeached on hearsay evidence, Linda Tripp’s testimony. Without any evidence you falsely claim that the whistleblower is an acknowledged Democratic partisan. There is no defense for a president soliciting a foreign power to help his re-election campaign. The very act set forth in the phone call is wrong, unAmerican and illegal.
Today, 64% of Americans believe that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president for dirt on Biden and the vast majority are not surprised. Let me be plain about this, 200 years ago our founders warned us about foreign governments having influence in our elections. That is exactly what this call to the Ukraine was about.
Finally, and I agree, there should be term limits for Congress and background investigations before they are even qualified to run for office. Also they should be able to pass a basic test on the U.S. Constitution. Can Trump pass these requirements?
Harvey Rabinowitz
Taneytown
What you need to know about interventions
Dealing with loved ones can be difficult sometimes and that only gets harder when they have a problem with drugs and alcohol. A big part of dealing with a loved one’s addiction is getting them into treatment. But what if they are unwilling to go? Intervention is the next logical step, however what is an intervention and how you pull one off?
Contrary to popular belief, successful interventions usually aren’t like the ones you see on TV. Interventions that are successful usually consist of several different techniques. The first thing is to do your research on a treatment facility. Once you get someone willing to go to treatment it is imperative that they go straight in. When someone is struggling with substance abuse they can waffle on the idea of treatment, so you must have the facility already picked out so there are no slows or stops on which facility.
Number two is building your team. An intervention can either be done by the family or by a professional interventionist. Since a lot of interventionists are ex-addicts themselves, they will have a point of reality with the addict which may facilitate the reach for treatment. In some cases, the interventionist may decide to call in family members but that will be decided by the interventionist. Make sure any family or friends who are involved are all on the same page and have the same goal; getting the addict into treatment.
With everyone on the same page, you would then bring in the addict. Approach them kindly and at first try to get them to see how treatment will benefit them. Show them the website or brochure of where they are going. It is also a good idea to have someone ready to talk to them from the center to answer any questions they may have.
If this doesn’t work, you should be prepared to bottom line them. An example of a bottom line is, “If you don’t go to treatment you aren’t staying here anymore.” If they run off and refuse to listen, do not give in. You must hold strong or they won’t take it seriously. If you have questions or want to find out more about getting someone into treatment, visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org. or call 1 800-431-1754.
Angel Serna is a spokesman for Narconon. This is being run as a public service announcement.