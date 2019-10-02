Contrary to popular belief, successful interventions usually aren’t like the ones you see on TV. Interventions that are successful usually consist of several different techniques. The first thing is to do your research on a treatment facility. Once you get someone willing to go to treatment it is imperative that they go straight in. When someone is struggling with substance abuse they can waffle on the idea of treatment, so you must have the facility already picked out so there are no slows or stops on which facility.