Letters: Williamson’s loss leaves huge hole at Arts Center; building wall is country’s most urgent need; term limits needed for Congress

Loss of Williamson leaves hole at Arts Center
I am shocked and upset about hearing that Susan Williamson [is no longer at] her job at Carroll Arts Center. She has been the heart and soul of the Arts Center for the 18 years I’ve been active. Her exhibitions are curated to be interesting and to show off talent. She has been an inspiration and a leader in the arts community both locally and statewide. Her enthusiasm and dedication to the Arts Center is extraordinary. She promoted the Arts Center at every opportunity whether she was officially working or not.
Her events were always successful and drew in a large crowd. Her lectures, bus trips and classes were always interesting. I participated in many of them and always enjoyed myself and learned new things. She is very in tuned to her audience to make sure she is attending to their needs.
She has mentored many artists over the years. Her summer camp programs were inventive and fully subscribed. Through these camps, not only has she exposed young people to art, she has also mentored many high school student volunteers. She has the ability to communicate with artists at their level.
She has been involved in the community teaching classes at McDaniel and Carroll Community College. She created wonderful lecture series for various senior communities, involving people who may not physically go to the Arts Center. She researched and organized various bus trips on a regular basis. Her breadth of knowledge on art is amazing, and she is always eager to share. She has provided advice to local business owners about showcasing local talent in their establishments, including working with the town and county of the creation and placement of outdoor art.
She created the Gallery of Gifts which showcases local talent. She encouraged new artists and crafters to exhibit and sell their wares at this event, the shop in the Arts Center and Art in the Park. Most artists participate because of their connection to her.
Her loss to the Arts Center will leave a huge hole. Much of the growth of the arts program at the Arts Center over the last 20 years has been because of her. I sincerely hope that you will be able to continue such success, variety and interest in the programs in the future.
Laura Russell
Westminster
Building wall our country’s most urgent need
Columnist Tom Zirpoli, don’t you realize that building the wall is the most urgent need in our country? I realize you don’t care about illegal immigrants entering our great country the thousands. These groups contain gangs, drugs and smuggling young girls in for prostitution. You don’t care about sanctuary cities protecting gangs from being deported. I know you don’t care about the eight immigrants in San Francisco who were here illegally but never deported. Well I do care. Sanctuary cities are a product of your Democratic Party. When will they (and you) stand up for our country and our people.
Your column (“Building Trump’s wall takes money away from projects for our troops,” Sept. 11) ... you must spend hours on the left wing web sites, CNN, MSNBC and who knows where else. Your concern about San Antonio Joint base not getting a new dining hall, I can relieve your concerns. G.I.s will eat anywhere. They can and they will eat. Where do you find this stuff? Please, if you want to know the facts, tune into Fox News, not fake news.
This takes time out of a busy retirement schedule to answer you, but somebody has to do it. I’m stopped on the street, in Walmart, McDonald’s, church, American Legion, etc., and told to keep responding to your far left spiel here, in our great Carroll County.
P.S., which Democratic candidate do you support? They look like they’re trying out for the Barnum and Bailey clown act.
Harry H. Griffith Sr.
Hampstead
Term limits needed for Congress
This country will not move forward until there are terms limits for the House of Representatives and the Senate as well as the president. We are not voting them into office for lifetime occupation. They are to work for the people, voting their true conscience, not for re-election.
Charlotte C. Diedrich
Westminster