Letters: Williamson’s loss leaves huge hole at Arts Center; building wall is country’s most urgent need; term limits needed for Congress

I am shocked and upset about hearing that Susan Williamson [is no longer at] her job at Carroll Arts Center. She has been the heart and soul of the Arts Center for the 18 years I’ve been active. Her exhibitions are curated to be interesting and to show off talent. She has been an inspiration and a leader in the arts community both locally and statewide. Her enthusiasm and dedication to the Arts Center is extraordinary. She promoted the Arts Center at every opportunity whether she was officially working or not.