Letters: Columnist wrong about our ‘Original Sin;' Sharpie incident typical Trump; kudos to commissioners

The founding fathers should be commended not condemned. They created this great nation not for slavery, but in spite of slavery. They were contending with a long established slavery institution that already existed in American for 150 years by the 1770s. Slavery was less prevalent in the north, but legal in all 13 states represented in Philadelphia. The very idea of a union was controversial with plenty of opposition and it was obvious to everyone that the southern states would not join a union that banned slavery. Frank gives the founding fathers a freedom of choice (slavery or not slavery) they did not have. If they banned slavery the best-case-scenario would be an America made up of some northern states. The question before them was union, not slavery. Their choice was to have a union that allowed slavery, as an evil that must be permitted until it could be removed, or not have a union.