Letters: Columnist wrong about our ‘Original Sin;' Sharpie incident typical Trump; kudos to commissioners

Columnists misrepresents founding fathers, compromise
This is in response to Frank Batavick’s [Sept. 6] column “Museum a stark reminder of American’s Original Sin.” The Original Sin is Adam and Eve consuming the forbidden fruit from the Tree of Knowledge, not slavery. But the left has high-jacked the phrase to disparage the founding fathers and the Constitution. Frank said “two notorious provisions found in the 1787 Constitution are the Three-fifths Clause” that Frank misrepresents by stating this was a raw power grab by the southern states. The Three-Fifths Clause was for political representation. Southern states wanted slaves to count as a whole person and northern states wanted slaves to count as zero to reduce the south’s representation, so this clause actually enabled the north and south to compromise.
Second is the Slave-Trade Clause. Frank said it was “to protect the slave economy from abolitionists,” “remains a blot on our early history” and “still smolders today in our riven society.” Again this is misrepresented. This clause demonstrates the founders’ intent toward eliminating slavery, but they knew it would take time: Congress did outlaw the slave trade in 1808.
The founding fathers should be commended not condemned. They created this great nation not for slavery, but in spite of slavery. They were contending with a long established slavery institution that already existed in American for 150 years by the 1770s. Slavery was less prevalent in the north, but legal in all 13 states represented in Philadelphia. The very idea of a union was controversial with plenty of opposition and it was obvious to everyone that the southern states would not join a union that banned slavery. Frank gives the founding fathers a freedom of choice (slavery or not slavery) they did not have. If they banned slavery the best-case-scenario would be an America made up of some northern states. The question before them was union, not slavery. Their choice was to have a union that allowed slavery, as an evil that must be permitted until it could be removed, or not have a union.
Everyone knows The Declaration of Independence states “all men are created equal,” but it also states “deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” How could the founding fathers outlaw slavery without the consent of the governed? To do so would destroy the very democracy they were trying to create, and thereby ruin the very basis for outlawing slavery.
Carl Burdette
Westminster
Sharpie incident shows Trump for who, what he is
The recent episode of President Trump trying to prove he was not mistaken about claiming that there was a 95% chance that hurricane Dorian was going to hit Alabama further proves that he’s a pathological narcissistic liar.
For those that don’t understand those terms let me enlighten you: A pathological liar is one who has a compulsive urge to lie about matters big and small, regardless of the situation. A narcissistic personality disorder can be characterized by exaggerated feelings of self-importance, excessive need for admiration, and a lack of empathy.
What did Trump do to raise these questions? He or one of his henchmen used a Sharpie on an official weather map showing the possible hurricane paths to include Alabama as a potential target. Perhaps Trump, as the chosen one, thought by using a Sharpie he could alter the path of the hurricane.
Harvey Rabinowitz
Taneytown
Kudos to commissioners on courage to settle prayer suit
Kudos to the current commissioners for demonstrating the courage and wisdom to settle the “prayer before meetings” lawsuit and move on. Their actions show true leadership and their commitment to representing the interests of all Carroll citizens. Judicial opinions confirmed that the sectarian prayer practice of past commissioners was incompatible with the mandates of our Constitution. The current board deserves much credit for reminding us what responsible governing looks like.
Terry Greenberg
Manchester