Carroll County mask-optional vote puts students, others at risk; Afghanistan withdrawal damages U.S. credibility | READER COMMENTARY

The four members of the Carroll County Board of Education who voted against mandating masks in district schools are clearly concerned more about politics than they are about the health and safety of students and school personnel. Their disregard for protecting the county’s children and families, especially students under the age of 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated, is most disturbing. If it “takes a village to raise a child”, then the Board of Education in the “village of Carroll County” is guilty of child neglect.