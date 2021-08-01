Support of Founding Fathers; fair highlights county’s agriculture | READER COMMENTARY

Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, was second Governor of Virginia, first Secretary of State, third U.S. President, promoter of the Louisiana Purchase, founder of the University of Virginia etc. Some of Jefferson’s, still relevant, quotes: “Most bad government results from too much government,” “It’s incumbent on every generation to pay its own debts as it goes” and “The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not.”