Show you care by wearing a mask; pro-life doesn’t mean anti living; pro-abortion column ignored the unborn | READER COMMENTARY

I am pro life. I have prayed on sidewalks outside of abortion clinics many times. The people who join me are quite genuinely concerned about the well being of all living children whether they have taken their first breath or are waiting to in what should legally be the safety of their mothers’ wombs. Even though Zirpoli starts his rant behind the rubbish quote of a fellow . doctor of academia, his words that follow are blatantly false, cruel and slanderous.