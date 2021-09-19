Show you care by wearing a mask; pro-life doesn’t mean anti living; pro-abortion column ignored the unborn | READER COMMENTARY

Show you care by wearing a mask
I agree: Rights should not be taken from any of us in the United States. Our country was founded on many beliefs including freedom – freedom of choice.
It seems many have forgotten this fact, that our country is a democracy. With that said, I feel mask wearing should not be mandated. The only part I don’t understand is why anyone would choose to not protect those people with compromised immune systems or those who are more concerned about getting sick than others may be or our younger population.
Disagree about masks working. One expert proves masks protect from COVID and the expert next to them shows documentation to the contrary. Right now, let’s go with our health officer’s knowledge. Let’s err on the side of caution. Let us put aside our egos.
Rights have nothing to do with taking care of others. My heart says we should not mandate wearing masks. My heart says we should do this considerate act for others and especially our dearest children and those with health issues. Let’s show we care about them with this one gesture. Please, mask up.
Karen Hames, Mount Airy
Pro life doesn’t mean anti living
Tom Zirpoli’s latest opinion article “Why is caring for the unborn more important than caring for living, breathing children?” (Carroll County Times, Sept. 15) is a non sequitur. That is, a conclusion or statement that does not logically follow from another.
I am pro life. I have prayed on sidewalks outside of abortion clinics many times. The people who join me are quite genuinely concerned about the well being of all living children whether they have taken their first breath or are waiting to in what should legally be the safety of their mothers’ wombs. Even though Zirpoli starts his rant behind the rubbish quote of a fellow . doctor of academia, his words that follow are blatantly false, cruel and slanderous.
We speak for the unborn because their silent screams go unheard when they are torn from inside their mothers. They are the most innocent and helpless among the human family.
I am a special needs dad. Just because I aim to protect unborn children does not mean that I disregard the value and dignity of disabled people, and to suggest that those of us who question the need to vaccinate children is because we don’t care for their safety is mean and vicious.
In the same edition that your article appeared, the latest daily COVID stats were published and showed that of the 86,847 people in Maryland between the ages of 0 and 19 who are confirmed COVID cases, 10 have died. That’s one 1,000th of 1%. Yet teenage boys are contracting serious heart problems after getting the second jab.
Michael Hurley, Eldersburg
Pro-abortion column ignored the unborn
In response to Tom Zirpoli’s column, “Why is caring for the unborn more important than caring for living, breathing children?” note that the headline is specifically about unborn babies vs. born children. He certainly knows after so many years that the pro-life position is the equal value of all human life. Anyone who begins with an obvious lie is telling you he is not to be trusted.
The column, for instance, ignores our local pregnancy and baby care center that counsels women in trouble and helps them find what they need; it supplies maternity needs and clothes, baby clothes and diapers, even furniture like cribs. Needless to say they are supported by pro-lifers, and there are such centers all over the country.
He talks about everything but the babies, about all the people who need help of all kinds, but is he talking about killing any of them to solve the problem?
He talks about COVID cases, vaccines and vaccination rates, masks for children, male vs. female legislators, the Democratic Party, Trump, and of course the Bible and widows and orphans.
Some of what he says is true, but so what? Those truths have nothing to do with abortion or the babies he advocates killing.
James Judge, Westminster