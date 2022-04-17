Social, emotional and academic needs all require attention in Carroll schools; thanks to veterans | READER COMMENTARY

Social, emotional and academic needs need equal attention

If you want to talk about getting back to education, like reading, writing and arithmetic, let’s talk about science.

When a child experiences stress, the amygdala (the part of the brain for emotional processing) sends a signal to the hypothalamus (the command center of the brain). The hypothalamus triggers the fight or flight response and there is a rush of adrenaline and then cortisol.

Advertisement

All stress is not bad. However, when stress persists and becomes distress, cortisol levels rise quicker than they are released and they can start to actually kill brain cells, resulting in a decrease in proper functioning. High levels of stress increase risk for mental health problems like anxiety, depression and suicide.

The Maryland Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System’s 2019 report says that 32% of high school students and 26% of middle school students report feeling sad or hopeless for at least two weeks. In addition, 18% of high school students considered suicide and 21% report that a parent or other adult yells at them or puts them down. 14% of students report being cyberbullied and 17% report being bullied on school property.

Advertisement

During the pandemic, symptoms of anxiety and depression in children doubled across the country. 70% of LGBTQ+ youth in the US report that their mental health is poor most of the time, according to a 2021 study.

The counteragent to stress is trust. When children have a consistent and supportive relationship with an adult they trust, it can literally change the chemistry in their brain; reducing cortisol and increasing oxytocin.

Trust has to be intentionally built into our school culture and communities, though. Simply making an assumption that trust is engrained in our classrooms is a cop out to avoid doing the work to ensure that to be true.

Assuming students need mental health treatment because they are exploring their gender identity and sexuality, rather than simply needing access to a supportive and trusting adult they can confide in, is a blatant disregard for their basic needs as a human being.

At this point we could also talk about Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, which demonstrates that the fulfillment of one’s potential is driven by our physiological needs being met first. Or we could talk about Erikson’s Stages of Development, demonstrating how social interaction and relationships during early stages of development play a role in human growth.

When you understand the science, you recognize that an education that doesn’t foster the social, emotional, and academic needs of students is highly ineffective at developing well-rounded and self-sufficient adults. We can’t just talk about reading, writing, and arithmetic without talking about basic needs and feelings, too.

We can talk about the ban of pride flags or we can talk about the issue at its root; culture. We can focus on what stands in between us or we can close the divide and focus on what stands before us; our children.

I hear so many of us saying the same thing; we’re ready to get back to education and I’m ready for that too. Let’s move forward with a whole-child approach and create a culture that our children don’t have to heal from.

Advertisement

Katie Speert, Union Bridge

Speert is a candidate for the Carroll County Board of Education

Thanks to veterans

I recall a time, back many years ago when the world was at war, one country remained neutral regarding the ongoing conflict, but many believed that sooner or later, their country would have no choice but to enter the war. Diplomats in the capital barely kept the peace, but war loomed on the horizon.

Then one morning, many were in churches, relaxing, or out enjoying their free time. Music played over the radio, and many were sleeping in. Suddenly a news report came over the radio that their enemies had attacked them.

The next morning, recruiting stations were packed with men willing to sign up and go defeat their enemy. These men put their lives on hold to defend their country and many did not come back.

Here is my point: We should never forget the events of December 7, 1941, and those who gave up their lives to defend our country. Thank you to all those who fought and died for our country. You deserve our honor and respect. God Bless You, veterans and those still serving today.

Advertisement

Neil Ege, Westminster

Why are columnists writing about Trump

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

You have two of your main op-ed writers who appear weekly or shall I say weakly every week. One has a Trump Syndrome. This gentleman once used Trump’s name 28 times in his weekly column. Now the whole country is going off course in the 12 months under our supposedly elected President Joe Biden.

Our border is gone. This man stopped our energy plan, the pipeline, the drilling, anything to do with gas or oil. We are seeing the results, inflation the highest in 40+ years. Biden in one of his pre-election speeches said that any president that allows (2020 under Trump) 100,000 people to die of COVID is not fit to be president. Under Biden’s term of one year 400,000 have died. So who is fit to be president?

These two gentlemen, the Trump Syndrome one, and the other one an ex-county commissioner. From his own words, raised in a strong Democratic family, turned Republican to get elected, turned Independent and can’t say anything bad about the Democrats, his former party.

The Democrats control Baltimore City, enough said. The school system is broken, crime is at an all time high, and the crime is inching out to Carroll.

So I ask these op-ed writers, Trump is gone (for now), just report our current problems and you will have full-time writing experience.

Advertisement

P.S. Don’t forget the Afghanistan disaster and now the Ukrainian catastrophe – under Biden.

Harry H. Griffith Sr., Hampstead