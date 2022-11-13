Democracy in person is inspiring; post office ready to holiday rush | READER COMMENTARY

Democracy in person is inspiring

The morning after Election Day my wife Vivian, a first time election judge, wrote this to our children, “I was afraid we could not handle the long hours physically (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) of serving as election judges, but the energy came miraculously from the event itself. The exercise in democracy is so inspiring, that all the workers believe in the process.

Our Carroll County process is very secure as is all of our country I’m sure. If you see it up close, you cannot believe how much care is taken in every step. From locked equipment to what is spoken to voters, how we bend over backward to make sure everyone’s vote is important, protected, welcomed and counted accurately is worth all of our energy!

We spent many hours setting up equipment Monday night and breaking it all down after voting was completed Tuesday. We served over 2,300 people, who were patient and expressed gratitude.”

I also want to thank Vanessa’s Corner Pub of Taylorsville and Little George’s of Winfield for providing us with delicious food for lunch and dinner. Their generosity to the judges is a reflection of their respective establishments and the community they serve.

John Seaman, Westminster

Post office ready to holiday rush

Growing up in Carroll County I learned all the back roads and every nook and cranny, so when I began working for the Postal Service in 2015 nothing made me happier than working in such a quaint area.

My career began in 2015 as a clerk at the Union Bridge Post Office. There are many opportunities within the USPS, and I made the most of those in New Market, Washington and Frederick counties and Baltimore and now as Postmaster of Taneytown. It was a dream coming back as a permanent facet of this community. The team in Taneytown has always treated me and my family … like family. I could never be more grateful for this opportunity living just 10 minutes from my new home away from home and be surrounded by friends and family who live in this community.

The U.S. Postal Service has been hard at work preparing for the holiday season since January. Rest assured, we’re holiday ready and well prepared to deliver fast and reliable service to every address in across America.

USPS has made significant investments to ensure your holiday greeting cards and packages reach their intended destination on-time. We’ve added 249 new package sorting machines across the nation which will allow us to process 60 million packages per day. This new equipment is part of $40 billion in new investments made under Delivering for America, our 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence.

Additionally, we have the space we need to manage all packages and mail when they reach us. We’ve strategically expanded our footprint by 8.5 million square feet throughout the country to augment space shortages at existing postal facilities and we’ve deployed new technology on our workroom floors to make sure we can track and move mail and packages quickly and to get them on their way.

The 650,000 men and women of the U.S. Postal Service pride ourselves on playing an important role in delivering the holidays for the nation. We’ve had more than 100,000 part time employees convert to full time positions since January 2021. And there is still time to join our team for the holiday season. Open seasonal positions are posted at usps.com/hiring.

Thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Our Taneytown Postal Service team wishes you a wonderful holiday season.

Brookelyn Mathis, Taneytown