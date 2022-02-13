Carroll candidate for General Assembly offers energy, enthusiasm | READER COMMENTARY

As a longtime conservative activist in Carroll and across Maryland, I have served as an elected member of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee since 2017. In 2020, I was elected the third vice chairman of the Maryland Republican Party. I was the only delegate at the 2020 Republican National Convention elected from Carroll County, and who was endorsed by President Trump’s campaign. From 2017-2021, I wrote for The Carroll County Times, where I wrote about state and local politics as a biweekly conservative opinion columnist fighting for the community, defending conservative values, and using my platform to inspire change and action.