Carroll candidate for General Assembly offers energy, enthusiasm | READER COMMENTARY

Candidate for General Assembly offers energy, enthusiasm
I am Chris Tomlinson and I am running to represent Carroll County in the Maryland House of Delegates, District 5. I am running because Carroll County needs a proven conservative and community leader who is ready to defend our values in Annapolis. I have the energy and enthusiasm needed to fight back against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, to stop liberal indoctrination and critical race theory from creeping into the curriculum in our schools, to support our law enforcement and to protect our 2nd Amendment rights.
As a longtime conservative activist in Carroll and across Maryland, I have served as an elected member of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee since 2017. In 2020, I was elected the third vice chairman of the Maryland Republican Party. I was the only delegate at the 2020 Republican National Convention elected from Carroll County, and who was endorsed by President Trump’s campaign. From 2017-2021, I wrote for The Carroll County Times, where I wrote about state and local politics as a biweekly conservative opinion columnist fighting for the community, defending conservative values, and using my platform to inspire change and action.
Professionally, I serve in Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration as a manager in state procurement. I have been instrumental in the execution of essential state contracts worth billions of dollars. In the community, I am active as the president of the Lineboro-Manchester Lions Club, an appointed member of the Carroll County Historic Preservation Commission and an at-large board member for the North Carroll Business Alliance.
With Del. Haven Shoemaker and Susan Krebs not seeking re-election this year, it is essential that Carroll County voters elect someone who will continue to strongly advocate and espouse conservatives values and principles in Annapolis, and who has the energy and enthusiasm needed to bring the fight to the liberal establishment. I have the experience needed to advocate for small businesses, to push for lower taxes, to protect our agricultural heritage, to ensure the integrity of our elections, to defend life and to battle the opioid epidemic.
For years, I have helped the Republican Party grow across Maryland, volunteered in our community to make it a better place and fought back against far-left politicians, policies and legislation. On June 28, I ask that you consider voting for Chris Tomlinson in the Republican Primary Election for State Delegate.
Christopher Tomlinson, Melrose